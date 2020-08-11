Kurt Luedtke Dies: Oscar-winning ‘Out Of Africa’ Screenwriter Was 80

Screenwriter Kurt Luedtke, known for his Oscar-winning adapted screenplay Out of Africa, died on Sunday. He was 80 years old.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the Luedtke, who also wrote Absence of Malice and Random Hearts, passed away due to a long illness in a Michigan hospital.

More from Deadline

Luedtke, a Michigan native, first worked in journalism before turning his attention to Hollywood in the 1980s. After graduating from Brown University, the reporter-turned-screenwriter pursued his a law degree at the University of Michigan and took on journalism courses at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

After Medill, Luedtke went on to report for the Miami Herlald as an intern. In 1965 Luedtke moved to the Free Press as a general reporter. During his time at the local paper, Luedtke reported a number of stories including the Free Press’s Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the Detroit riots in 1968.

After rising up the ranks at the Detroit Free Press, Luedtke left the Michigan newspaper in 1978 and pivoted towards film work. His first Hollywood screenplay was Absence of Malice, a Paul Newman and Sally Field-led drama about a prosecutor’s plans to get back at a local paper for a seemingly false story.

His sophomore Hollywood project, Out of Africa, brought him the Oscar statuette in 1986. The screenwriter’s second venture with director Sydney Pollack, stars Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in as lovers in 20th century Kenya. Out of Africa won a total of seven Academy Awards in 1986, including the best picture prize.

Luedtke’s final writing project, once again with Pollack, was Harrison Ford-starrer Random Hearts. The 1999 film features Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas as a man and woman whose love lives are more intertwined that they’d like.

Apart from his writing credits, Luedtke appeared as himself in Naked Hollywood, a documentary about Pollack’s 1968 film and a documentary short for Absence of Malice.

Luedtke is survived by his wife Eleanor.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.