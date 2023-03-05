Kurt Kitayama survives early scare to keep within touch of first PGA Tour win

Pa Sport Staff
·1 min read
(John Raoux/AP) (AP)
(John Raoux/AP) (AP)

Kurt Kitayama maintained a narrow lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he draws within one round of securing a maiden PGA Tour victory.

The 30-year-old Californian recovered from an early double bogey to eke out an even round of 72 on Saturday – enough to keep him on top of the leaderboard at nine under.

Kitayama leads by one from Norway’s Viktor Hovland and American Scottie Scheffler.

Also in the hunt at Bay Hill on Sunday will be England’s Tyrrell Hatton, who sits outright third on seven under.

The 31-year-old jumped 29 spots on Saturday courtesy of a bogey-free round of six-under 66.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy picked up four birdies without dropping a shot in the third round to keep in touch with the top of the leaderboard on six under.

