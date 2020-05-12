Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar goes under the hammer for $1m

The guitar used by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's famous MTV Unplugged in New York concert is going under the hammer, with a starting estimate of $1m (£810,000).

The 1959 Martin D-18E featured in the band's performance in November 1993, five months before his death at the age of 27.

The guitar is the headline item for Julien's Auctions' Music Icons event being held in Beverly Hills in June.

Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien's Auctions, said: "This important guitar has earned its rightful place in rock 'n' roll history as the instrument played by one of rock's most influential musicians and icons in one of the greatest and most memorable live performances of all time."

The guitar comes with the original hard-shell cased decorated by the Cobain with a flyer from the punk rock band Poison Idea's 1990 album Feel The Darkness.

Three baggage claim ticket stubs are attached to the handle, along with an Alaska Airlines sticker and the storage compartment contains Cobain's half-used pack of guitar strings, picks and a suede "stash bag".

Along with the Unplugged guitar, the Music Icons sale will feature other Nirvana lots included a Fender Strat he used during the 1994 In Utero Tour and the silver lame shirt he wore in the Heart-Shaped Box video.

Last year, the cardigan he wore during the Unplugged performance was sold by Julien's Auctions for a record $334,000 (£260,000).

The Music Icons auction will take place live and online on 19 and 20 June.