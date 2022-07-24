  • Oops!
Kurt Busch misses Sunday's Cup race at Pocono after big crash in qualifying

Kelly Crandall
·2 min read
Kurt Busch did not drive his 23XI Racing Toyota on Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway as doctors had not cleared the former series champion to compete after another evaluation following his crash in qualifying.

Busch, driver of the No.45 Toyota, made it to the second round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on Saturday afternoon when he spun on his lap in Turn 3, backing into the outside wall.

The car then snapped back around and hit the wall with the right front. Busch climbed out and walked under his own power to the ambulance for the mandatory trip to the infield care center.

“This morning, Kurt Busch met with doctors in the infield care center for further evaluation following his accident during yesterday’s qualifying session,” a statement from NASCAR read. “Following the evaluation, Kurt Busch has not been cleared to race in today’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway.”

Ty Gibbs will make his Cup Series debut as Busch’s substitute. Gibbs will start at the rear of the field, which the team was already slated to do because they went to a backup car.

Busch will not earn points from Pocono by not starting the race. He entered the weekend 14th in the championship standings with a win from Kansas Speedway and seventh on the playoff grid ahead of seven other drivers with one victory.

Kurt Busch will miss Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway following a crash during qualifying on Saturday.
Kurt Busch will miss Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway following a crash during qualifying on Saturday.

NASCAR has granted Busch a medical waiver for the playoffs.

“NASCAR has done a great job of putting the drivers’ health before competition and I respect the decision they have made,” Busch said. “I’m still having concussion-like symptoms from yesterday’s impact in qualifying.

“I will continue to follow the medical team’s recommendations and appreciate everyone’s support. Thanks to 23XI and their effects, let’s get back on track in Indy.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Kurt Busch: Not cleared for NASCAR Pocono race after qualifying crash

