Kurt Busch makes 700th Cup Series start at Indianapolis

Kurt Busch reached a notable milestone on Sunday afternoon with his 700th career NASCAR Cup Series start in Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 (NBC/NBC Sports App, IMS Radio Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Over the course of his 21-year career in the Cup ranks, Busch has 31 wins and won the 2004 championship. He becomes the 16th driver to reach the mark and holds the most starts among all active Cup drivers.

“Seven-hundred starts — that is one of those stats where you know that it has been a long run, but I know I‘ve still got some more,” Busch said in a Chip Ganassi Racing team release last week. “I got into the sport at a young age, where guys like Jeff Gordon cut the rope down for young guys like me to have an opportunity. It has been interesting to see the sport change so much over the last 20 years, I feel like I can connect easily to the past, yet still have an opportunity to teach some of the new kids.”

Wife Ashley Busch sprung for a unique gift to honor her husband’s milestone start.

My wife is amazing. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0CudSQaqF2 — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) July 5, 2020

Over the course of his Cup career, Busch has driven for Roush Fenway Racing (2000-05, 14 wins), Team Penske (2006-11, 10 wins), Phoenix Racing (2012), Furniture Row Racing (2012-13), Stewart-Haas Racing (2014-18, 6 wins) and Chip Ganassi Racing (2019-present, 1 win).

The 41-year-old rolled off the grid second in Sunday’s 160-lap race and entered the event 10th in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings.