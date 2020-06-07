Kurt Busch to drop to rear, serve pass-through penalty for Atlanta start

The Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet of driver Kurt Busch will drop to the rear of the field and serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a penalty for three failures in pre-race inspection.

RELATED: Starting lineup

Busch will still be credited with a 12th-place starting position after a grouped draw for starting spots last week. But his No. 1 Chevy will fade to the rear of the 40-car field and make a trip down pit road after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) gets underway.

Three other teams will drop to the rear for other violations found in pre-race inspection at the 1.54-mile track:

• The No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford of Corey LaJoie (two inspection failures)

• The No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford of Garrett Smithley (two inspection failures)

• The No. 66 MBM Motorsports Toyota of Timmy Hill (unapproved adjustments)