Kurt and Brenda Warner reveal true love in 'American Underdog'; was that locker room kiss real?

Kurt Warner's remarkable story comes to the screen with "American Underdog," a fitting title for the NFL's Hall of Fame quarterback.

Parts of the one-in-a-million saga are NFL lore. Warner stocked supermarket shelves before signing as an undrafted free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998. Against overwhelming odds, he started as practice-squad quarterback but led the Rams to victory in the 2000 Super Bowl, where he was named Most Valuable Player.

But there's much more to Warner's story beyond football heroics. "American Underdog" (in theaters Saturday) is a faith-filled love story depicting Kurt (Zachary Levi), his wife Brenda (Anna Paquin) and their remarkable family. Telling the complete story was vital for the couple, married for 24 years, who served as executive producers on the film, directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin.

More: 'Faith, family and football': Kurt Warner biopic aims to inspire with Christmas Day release

'The Chosen' series Christmas special: Brings authentic Jesus to theaters, sets records

"Every scene in this movie is as real as you get, and that was important to us," says Warner, 50, now a NFL Network football analyst. "Now there's always going to be some Hollywood in how we tell that story, some creative license."

So what's real, and what isn't, in "American Underdog"? And what's up with that locker room screen kiss? Let's explore:

Brenda and Kurt Warner met cute country line dancing

"Underdog" shows college quarterback Warner being dragged to an Iowa country bar, Wild E. Coyote, by a teammate to go line dancing. A chance meeting with Brenda Meoni, a newly divorced single mother of two, is real, right down to the recreated bar.

"We did this barn dance where you switch partners. And there he was," says Brenda. "He said, 'I'm Kurt' I said, 'I'm Brenda.' And that is honestly all I knew about him until he showed up at my parents' house the next morning with a rose."

Story continues

There were sparks as Warner did his dance moves. But Brenda didn't fawn over the dishy quarterback.

"I just thought, 'Dude, you're cute and nice. But I'm a single mom of two on food stamps. So if this isn't gonna work, let's just say it right now," says Brenda, who notes the couple haven't gone line dancing since that night. "That chance meeting was how it happened. What if he hadn't come to the bar that night? What if I didn't do that barn dance? Little did we know that the rest of the journey would be as unique and interesting as that first night."

Kurt immediately bonded with Brenda's children

Smitten, Kurt showed up at Brenda's parents' house the next morning. She still had makeup on from the night before and was holding her 9-month old daughter, Jesse Jo.

"My makeup was a mess. I had bedhead and was in a robe holding my baby when he knocked," says Brenda.

Her son Zack, blind from a traumatic brain injury, immediately took to Kurt. "Zack took his hand and led him on a tour of my parents' home," says Brenda, who had a different radio playing in each room to aid her son.

Kurt and Zack ended up chilling on the bathroom floor.

Former NFL quarter Kurt Warner, left, watches as his wife and presenter, Brenda Warner, kisses a bust of him before his speech during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"I find them on the floor just listening to music, It was absolutely beautiful, even if people might think that's made up," says Brenda. "The best part of this love story is (that) Kurt and Zack fell in love before Kurt and I fell in love."

Zack is portrayed by Hayden Zaller, a blind Chinese-American child actor making his film debut.

"It was important to me that they found an actor that was truly blind," says Brenda. "And when I met Hayden and heard his story, I thought, this is another American underdog story."

Kurt legally adopted Zack and Jesse Jo. The couple have five more children: Kade, Elijah, Sierra Rose, Sienna Rae and Jada Jo.

Warner took a supermarket job to make ends meet

Warner's lowest professional time is the stuff of football legend. "Underdog" shows Warner being cut by the NFL's Green Bay Packers and taking a job at Hy-Vee, a supermarket in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to make ends meet before joining the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League in 1995.

"What I realize is most people have their supermarket moment, where they say, 'Why am I here? And how do I get outta here?'" says Warner. "As I say in the movie, 'Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do while you're waiting to do what you're born to do.'"

Warner realizes the supermarket chapter "connects people to our story in a unique way."

Warner's quarterback rise was real, but the locker room kiss wasn't

Rams head coach Dick Vermeil (Dennis Quaid) brought the unknown quarterback aboard and made waves by making Warner his starter in 1999, following Trent Green's injury. Vermeil's exact words to Warner are repeated in "Underdog": "There's something special about you, son, and I can't wait to find out what it is," he said.

The scene of Brenda reciting Zack's inspirational words to Kurt in the locker room before his first game, ending in a passionate kiss, never happened.

"We didn't go near each other before a game; it worked for both of us," says Brenda. "He gets in this zone. And I wouldn't have known how to get into a locker room before an NFL game. So yes, some creative license there."

Kurt Warner frequently celebrated with his wife Brenda after big NFL games. The couple embrace following the January 2002 NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the message and support were truly there for Kurt. "It was important to see that he received those words from his kids at very important times of his life. So there is so much realness there," says Brenda.

The fictional kiss foreshadows a recognizable TV moment: Kurt kissing Brenda in the stands after being named Super Bowl MVP. The couple repeated the celebration after milestone Warner victories.

"That kiss happened, but outside of the locker room," says Kurt. "That moment ultimately becomes what people recognize with our story, the kiss in public. But you see the inspiration that spearheaded the journey to the biggest moment in my life."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kurt Warner's 'American Underdog' movie, locker room kiss: Fact check