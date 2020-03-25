Kuril Islands earthquake: 7.5 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warning for Russia

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 136 miles south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain north of Japan. It was 37 miles deep.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Russia's far eastern Kuril Islands on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning for the closest shores.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 620 miles of the quake's epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicentre, and the US National Tsunami Warning Centre was analysing the event to determine the level of danger.

The US National Tsunami Warning Centre also still was analyzing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the US West Coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was a stronger 7.8 magnitude and may cause a slight change of sea levels around Japanese coasts.