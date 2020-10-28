Kurdish-Iranian family died in Channel tragedy, baby boy still missing

Four members of a Kurdish-Iranian family died when their migrant boat sank on Tuesday.

They have been named as Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, nine, and Armin, six.

Their 15-month-old son, named as Artin, is believed to be still missing.

They had set off for the UK in a boat carrying as many as 28 people – 10 more than it was designed to carry, the PA news agency understands.

The news comes as French rescuers said there is no hope of finding any more survivors from the boat which capsized in the English Channel on Tuesday.

Search and rescue boats and military resources desperately scoured the sea off the French coast for hours on Tuesday looking for any survivors.

But nightfall brought a halt to the rescue operation and searches did not resume on Wednesday.

The family were from a village near the Iranian Kurdish city of Sardasht, West Azerbaijan province, northwest of Iran.

However they left the country due to economic hardship.

They passed the Iranian border into Turkey earlier last summer, then proceeded to Greece, Italy, and France.

The family are believed to have attempted to move from France to the UK on a train twice but both attempts failed.

They then decided to reach the UK by sea, the PA news agency understands – a journey that ended in tragedy.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said: “This beautiful Kurdish-Iranian family deserved our compassion and our support, not to meet their deaths on the UK’s doorstep.

“The way to honour their memory is to ensure that no other family in their circumstances feels forced to make the same crossing.”

French authorities had said that the children who died were aged five and eight.