Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier celebrates after his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    1/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier celebrates after his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, right, looks for an open pass as Montreal Canadiens' David Savard defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    2/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, right, looks for an open pass as Montreal Canadiens' David Savard defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens' Sam Montembeault, left, makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    3/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Sam Montembeault, left, makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Montreal Canadiens' Evgenii Dadonov, left, carries the puck behind the net as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    4/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Evgenii Dadonov, left, carries the puck behind the net as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, left, tries to control the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    5/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, left, tries to control the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    6/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    7/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate after their goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    8/8

    Canadiens Blue Jackets Hockey

    Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate after their goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier celebrates after his goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, right, looks for an open pass as Montreal Canadiens' David Savard defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Sam Montembeault, left, makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Evgenii Dadonov, left, carries the puck behind the net as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky, left, tries to control the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Montreal Canadiens' Kaiden Guhle, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate after their goal against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
NICOLE KRAFT
·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night.

Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Harris, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, which lost its second straight. Sam Montembeault stopped 23 shots.

Columbus jumped to an early lead on Sillinger’s shot from the left circle that careened off a Canadiens player and into the Montreal net at 7:28 of the first.

Nyquist made it 2-0, scoring on a shot off a pass from Gavin Bayreuther, beating Montembeault at 16:19.

Harris pulled Montreal within one at 13:35 of the second after multiple turnovers kept the puck in the Columbus zone. Montreal pulled even with Anderson’s power-play goal with 2.1 seconds left in the second period and 12 seconds left in Columbus’ third penalty in just under four minutes.

It was the second straight game in which Columbus gave up a two-goal lead.

Jenner started the third-period scoring, giving Columbus the lead at 6:36 off tic-tac-toe passing from Kent Johnson and Johnny Gaudreau. But, Gallagher’s back door shot on Korpisalo at 9:27 made it 3-all.

That lead lasted 42 seconds before Kuraly split defenders and tapped the puck past Montembeault. Olivier made it 5-3 with a one timer off a faceoff at 11:09.

Just eight seconds later, Suzuki had Montreal back within a goal. But Kuraly sealed the win with an empty-netter at 17:47.

UP NEXT

Montreal: Hosts Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Columbus: Hosts Detroit on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin

  • Yukon pulls plug on Canada Winter Games bid, blames lack of federal support

    The Yukon government has pulled the plug on its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games, saying that the federal government won't cough up enough funds to make it possible. Community Services Minster Richard Mostyn made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday morning. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot proceed with this bid," Mostyn's statement reads. "Our government has a responsibility to manage taxpayers' money responsibly. At this time, it is clear that the territor

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles led by 11 to start the fourth and the team’s reserves played well enough to not only hold the lead but pad it as the Rocke

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st