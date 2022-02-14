Kupp's late TD lifts Rams over Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl

1 min read
  Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
  Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
  Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy.

It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.

They did it in their home, the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, making the Rams the second consecutive host to win the championship after Tampa Bay became the first a year ago.

The winning series, during which Kupp’s 4-yard touchdown reception was negated by offsetting penalties, ended soon after with the NFL Offensive Player of the Year easily beating Eli Apple in the right corner of the end zone for the winning score.

Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on the championship drive.

Even with that brilliant, decisive march to the Lombardi Trophy, it was LA’s “fearsome fivesome” that made the difference. Led by Aaron Donald and Vin Miller, they sacked Joe Burrow a Super Bowl record-tying seven times, shutting down the Cincinnati offense after a 22-second spurt to start the second half gave the Bengals the lead.

Fittingly, Burrow was under pressure on fourth-and-1 and threw incomplete, setting off a football fiesta this city has not seen since the LA Raiders won the 1983 championship.

More AP Super Bowl coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/super-bowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

  • Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

    Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order.

  • Rams Win Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

    And (mostly) without Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Rams rally to beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

    The Los Angeles Rams rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI. More to come.

  • Super Bowl Live: Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after winning TD

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player. Kupp had eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 1-yard reception from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams a 23-20 lead that gave them to their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. Kupp had four catches for 39 yards on the final drive along with a 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 to keep the drive alive. Kupp set a postsea

  • Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

    When the Rams needed a big play, Cooper Kupp delivered.

