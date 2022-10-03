Kung Fu Bosses Preview Nicky's 'Deeply Personal' Battle in Season 3 — Plus, Scoop on Zhilan and Pei-Ling's Returns
Sometimes you must put on a brave face, and that’s how we find Nicky Shen at the top of Kung Fu‘s third season (premiering this Wednesday at 9/8c on The CW).
Things are going well for her: She’s got a new job at the community center and is still protecting her city from the bad guys. But when it comes to her breakup with Henry, co-showrunner Robert Berens says she is hurting more than she lets on.
“Four months have passed,” Berens tells TVLine, “and she’s really moved on in a lot of ways. She’s teaching classes at the community center; she’s come into her own as a shifu; and she’s continued to work as the unofficial sheriff of Chinatown. She’s in a pretty good place, but across the [Season 3 premiere], we’ll come to understand that Henry’s departure actually did hurt her very deeply [and] emotionally.”
Series creator and co-showrunner Christina M. Kim notes that while Nicky starts the season in a good place, “things will get disrupted pretty early on.”
Read on for more intel on Season 3 of The CW’s Kung Fu.
