Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan Are ‘Better Together’, Actor Shares a Video Montage of Adorable Pictures

Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to share an adorable video where he has compiled snippets of playful and fun moments that he has shared with wife, Soha Ali Khan. He added the song "Better Together" playing in the background with the video and captioned it with a sweet message.

Take A Look At The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

