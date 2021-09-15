Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain on Relationships and Infidelity in 'Ankahi Kahaniya'

Netflix’s latest anthology, Ankahi Kahaniya, is set to release on 17 September. Directed by filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey, and Saket Chaudhary, the anthology tells tales of love and longing in the city of Mumbai.

Starring Kunal Kapoor and Zoya Hussain, Saket Chaudhary's short film traces the story of an unlikely relationship between two people when they find out that their spouses are having an affair. The film tries to capture the complexities of marriages and infidelity.

Saket Chaudhary, Kunal Kapoor, and Zoya Hussain spoke to The Quint about the representation of broken marriages and infidelity in Bollywood, the flourishing anthology format on OTT platforms, and takeaways from the film.

Watch the video for more.

