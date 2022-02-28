Kuna man dies in snowmobile accident on remote Idaho road outside McCall

A Treasure Valley resident was the victim of a fatal snowmobile accident over the weekend.

The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday that Joshua Dombi, 33, of Kuna, was riding outside of McCall when his snowmobile struck a tree, leaving him unconscious.

McCall Fire and Rescue services and Life Flight all responded to the scene. Dombi eventually succumbed to his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The accident took place along Warren Wagon Road, about 2 miles south of the Sesech Stage Stop bar and restaurant.

It was the second fatal accident to occur in that area this year. In early January, a 23-year-old Boise woman died on Warren Wagon between Secesh Summit and Secesh Meadows.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it was still investigating the accident.

“His family has been notified and our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the office said in the release.

