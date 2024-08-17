Kumbulla after Espanyol move: “Thank you Roma, good luck for the season.”

Marash Kumbulla temporarily bid farewell to Roma.

The Albanian centreback completed a move to Espanyol earlier today.

He joins the Spanish club on a dry loan for the duration of the upcoming season.

Despite taking part in Roma’s preseason training camp, Kumbulla was ultimately ruled out of the club’s squad list for the season.

Following the official announcement of his move to Spain, Kumbulla posted an Instagram story, wishing Roma well for the year.

“Thank you Roma, and good luck for the season.”