Kumaraswamy urges Vijayan govt not to change Kannada names of villages in Kerala

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Kumaraswamy appealed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government not to change the name of Kasaragod and other villages in Kerala having Kannada names.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said, "It has come to my notice that the Kerala government has begun the process of changing the Kannada names of some of its villages in Manjeshwara of Kasaragod district into Malayalam. Before Kerala takes up such a process of changing the names, I want to bring certain issues to its notice. Kasaragod is a place that has close ties with Karnataka. Kannadigas, as well as Karnataka, have cultural bonding with the people of Kasaragod."

"I feel that it is the duty of both Kerala and Karnataka to protect the traditional feelings of Kannadigas living there. Though the Kannada names of villages are being changed into Malayalam, their meaning appears to have been retained. In this context, I request the Kerala government, which intends to retain the meaning of the Kannada names of villages, to retain the original Kannada names too," he added.

Kumaraswamy said that Kasaragod has remained a symbol of linguistic harmony and co-existence.

"Kasaragod has remained a symbol of linguistic harmony and co-existence. Though Kannada and Malayalam-speaking people are in equal number in Kasaragod, they are living in a harmonious manner. They have never quarreled over the language issue," said Kumaraswamy.

"There is a dire need for us to protect such harmony in the future also. In today's times marked by politics being played on emotions, it is inevitable to protect linguistic harmony," he added. (ANI)