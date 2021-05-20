Kumaraswamy urges K'taka govt to order 20,000 Amphotericin B doses to treat black fungus cases

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI): Karnataka's former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday urged the state government to purchase at least 15,000-20,000 doses of Amphotericin B, an antifungal drug used for the treatment of black fungus, due to its unavailability in the state.

Speaking to the media, Kumaraswamy said, "We are already pushing people towards danger and reaching a dangerous end. I request the state government to not delay the decision of buying the medicine any further."

"The state is witnessing a spike in the mortality rate. Due to the lack of medicines with the state, we will be exposing the Covid-recovered patients back to another deadly infection," he added.

According to Kumaraswamy, as per the information he has received from the doctors, the black fungus also known as Mucormycosis, is spreading due to the equipments that are being used for the patients at the hospital.

Kumarswamy further informed that Karnataka has only received 1050 doses of Amphotericin B while Maharashtra got more than 16500 doses of the antifungal drug.

He said, "The government is saying we are already treating patients with black fungus but without the ample supply of Amphotericin B to the state, how is that possible. The government and ministers must understand that the allotment of bed is not the solution to treating black fungus whereas procuring and using Amphotericin B medicine is."

If this scenario continues, there will be more black fungus cases in the state, as per Kumaraswamy.

"If the patients are not being treated with Amphotericin B, there will be more patients who will succumb to the infection," he said.

HD Kumaraswamy also stated that Amphotericin B can be produced by seven pharmaceutical companies in India, while four in companies abroad, from which the medicine can be procured.

"I demand the state government to order at least 20,000 doses of Amphotericin B. The government should show its commitment to save people and must take quick action to purchase medicine. This disaster has been caused by you (government) only. Without proper preparations, you lead to such a situation in Karnataka. The state government must purchase at least 15,000-20,000 Amphotericin B doses to save the people of Karnataka," he concluded.

Earlier, Karnataka's Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had directed the hospitals in the state to report Mucormycosis cases to the state adding that it will be considered illegal to hide it. (ANI)