Kumail Nanjiani Says He Never Received Offer to Reprise Voice Role of Prismo in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake

You won’t hear Kumail Nanjiani’s voice in Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, but that’s only because he says he never received the offer. But according to executive producer Adam Muto, multiple offers were, indeed, on the table.

In response to a tweet posted on X stating that Nanjiani would not be returning, the actor said, “Yeah, that’s not me. I would have loved to have voiced Prismo again. He’s one of my absolute favorite characters I’ve ever had the honor of playing. He is very close to my heart. Unfortunately, they never asked me to come back and voice him again. I would have done it for free.”

Executive producer and showrunner of Adventure Time Muto was quick to respond stating, “Hey, we would have loved to have you back. We were told by casting that several offers went out to your reps. We said we could be flexible in scheduling, but received a respectful pass. Sorry it didn’t work out.”

“Wow. They never told me,” Nanjiani replied via X post. “That is ridiculous. I am very sorry for that. And I will be talking to my reps. Can you tell me when you would have sent the offer? I want to figure out what happened. And congrats on the premiere!”

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a spinoff of the popular Cartoon Network series and is the third iteration in the franchise. It debuted on Max on August 31, 2023, and follows the titular characters, Fionna the Human and Cake the Cat. Ten half-hour episodes will drop between now and September 28, with two installments being released per week.

Nanjiani voiced Prismo for seven episodes in the original series that ran from 2012-2016. He also lent his voice to the video game Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion from 2018.

