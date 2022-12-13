Kumail Nanjiani says he filmed a different post-credit sequence with Harry Styles for Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that he shot an alternate Eternals end credits scene that saw his character Kingo meet Eros, played by Harry Styles, that was eventually cut from the 2021 film.

"We actually shot a different scene with Harry Styles, cause the ending now, my character's not in that scene, but we shot a version where I was with him," Nanjiani shared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "And it was a very different sort of post-credit sequence."

Nanjiani's appearance in the scene would've been difficult to explain given that it's his character's abduction by Arishem at the end of the film — alongside Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) — that acts as the catalyst for Eros and his pal Pip (Patton Oswalt) to meet the remaining Eternals. The pair ultimately offer to help locate their missing family members, laying the groundwork for a potential sequel.

Nanjiani said the pair didn't really get a moment to introduce themselves in the scrapped scene. "We didn't really talk. We just sort of made eyes at each other from afar," he recalled. As if realizing that he might have shared a bit too much, Nanjiani added, "No, it was sort of… I don't really know what I'm allowed to say…"

The Welcome to Chippendales star does remember, however, his initial reaction to hearing that Styles was suiting up to become the Knave of Hearts.

"I started hearing rumblings of it here and there and I thought it was bulls---. I was like, 'The guy from One Direction? No way,'" he joked. "And then you show up to work one day and there's gorgeous Harry Styles. 'Hey, mate!' And I'm like, 'Hey? What are you doing here, man?'"

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS; Harry Styles as Eros

Although it performed well at the box office, Nanjiani said it did "bum" him out that the film, which was co-written and directed by Chloé Zhao, received mixed reviews and a hefty dose of criticism from comic book fans.

"I love Eternals. I think it's fantastic. It did bum me out that it was sort of divisive. Chloe made a very, very ambitious, huge movie that's very different from most comic book movies. She went for a really, really high bar," he said. "Of course it would've been great if every single person on Earth loved it, but I love it and I still think, at some point, people are going to re-watch that movie and realize that there's a lot more to it than they gave it credit for."

As for if he'll ever get the chance to reprise his role again, well, Nanjiani's not so sure.

"I genuinely do not know if my character is gonna come back at all. I would love to come back and do it, but I genuinely, genuinely, genuinely don't know," he said. "It sucks. I would love to go back and do it again!"

