Kumail Nanjiani Says He Didn’t Receive Offer To Reprise Prismo Role In ‘Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake’: “They Never Told Me”

Kumail Nanjiani will not be returning to the Adventure Time universe in the new spinoff Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and that’s because he was never informed of the offer to reprise his voice role of Prismo.

The new Max animated series will not have Nanjiani voice Prismo, something that the Eternals actor would have loved to have done again.

“Yeah that’s not me. I would have loved to have voiced Prismo again. He’s one of my absolute favorite characters I’ve ever had the honor of playing. He is very close to my heart,” Nanjiani shared in a since-deleted post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Unfortunately they never asked me to come back and voice him again. I would have done it for free.”

Showrunner Adam Muto replied to the actor denying that production hadn’t reached out to offer him the Prismo role again.

“Hey, we would have loved to have you back. We were told by casting that several offers went out to your reps,” Muto replied. “We said we could be flexible in scheduling but received a respectful pass. Sorry it didn’t work out.”

Nanjiani was seemingly not aware that the voice role had been offered to him and shared that he would be contacting his reps about the misunderstanding.

“Wow. They never told me. That is ridiculous. I am very sorry for that. And I will be talking to my reps. Can you tell me when you would have sent the offer? I want to figure out what happened. And congrats on the premiere!” Nanjiani added.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a spinoff of Adventure Time that made its debut on Max on August 31. The 10-episode series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery.

When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.

The voice cast includes Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others.

