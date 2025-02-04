Kultida Woods, mother of Tiger Woods, dies

Kultida Woods, the mother of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, has died, her son announced on social media. She was 78.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Tiger shared on social media Tuesday morning. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,… pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 4, 2025

Kultida was born in Thailand. She first met Earl Woods in the 1960s during the Vietnam War. Earl, a soldier in the U.S. Army Special Forces, was deployed to the same base in Thailand where Kultida was a secretary.

Kultida followed Earl back to New York, where they got married before moving to Cypress, California. In 1975, they welcomed Eldrick Tont Woods. Earl and Kultida were married for 37 years until Earl died in May 2006 at their home in Cypress.

She has been a common figure at many of Tiger's biggest events in the golfing world, including at his World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony and his latest major, the 2019 Masters. In recent weeks, she even made appearances at her son's newest venture, the TGL.

Tiger’s mom is in attendance for his @TGL debut ❤️



📺: ESPN and ESPN+pic.twitter.com/zRNISkLZwZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2025

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Tiger Woods mother, Kultida Woods, dies