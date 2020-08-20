KULR Technology Group to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Company to discuss new patents, partnerships, and supply agreements for its thermal management technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2020 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of thermal management technologies for batteries and electronics, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD 500 Conference on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 4:20 PM ET. Michael Mo, CEO of KULR, will present virtually to an online audience.

Michael Mo will provide an overview of the Company and discuss key milestones including being recently awarded a patent for its Thermal Runaway Shield (TRS), a passive propagation resistant solution designed and successfully tested to reduce the hazardous risks associated with thermal runaway in lithium-ion battery packs. It was also awarded

a patent on its Fiber Thermal Interface (FTI), a highly flexible and compressible high performance thermally conductive carbon fiber material developed for a variety of different applications, including the space, automotive and electronics industries, as well as for industrial applications.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36694

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View KULR Technology Group's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/KULR

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Keith Pinder

Landon Capital

Main: (404) 995-6671

kpinder@landoncapital.net

Media Contact:

Derek Newton

Head, Media Relations

Main: (786) 499-8998

derek.newton@kulrtechnology.com

SOURCE: KULR Technology Group, Inc. via LD Micro





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/602475/KULR-Technology-Group-to-Present-at-the-LD-500-Virtual-Conference



