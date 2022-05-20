KULR Announces May 2022 Conference Schedule

·3 min read
SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, is scheduled to participate at the following conferences in May 2022:

2022 Battery Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Innovation Conference – KULR is a sponsor of this event
Time & Date: 9:00 a.m. PT presentation on May 25, 2022
Location: Palo Alto, CA
Details: Dr. Will Walker, KULR’s Director of Engineering, will be giving his presentation titled, “Achieving Battery Safety with Advanced Thermal Management Solutions

2022 Space Tech Expo – KULR is an exhibitor at this event
Time & Date: 2:45 p.m. PT presentation on May 25, 2022
Location: Long Beach, CA
Details: Peter J. Hughes, KULR’s Senior Technical Engineer, will be presenting with a panel in the TECH SPOTLIGHT SESSION – THERMAL MANAGEMENT from 2:45 p.m. PT to 3:45 p.m. PT.

About KULR Technology Group Inc. 
KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:
Annika Harper
The Antenna Group
KULR@antennagroup.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Colton or Matt Glover 
Gateway Investor Relations
Main: (949) 574-3860 
KULR@gatewayir.com


