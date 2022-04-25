Kulikov scores in OT, Wild win 5th straight, 5-4 over Preds

  • Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    1/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates with left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) after scoring a goal in overtime against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    2/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates with left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) after scoring a goal in overtime against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    3/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    4/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches for the puck after a shot by Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    5/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches for the puck after a shot by Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with left wing Filip Forsberg, left, after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    6/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with left wing Filip Forsberg, left, after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) falls over Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    7/7

    Wild Predators Hockey

    Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) falls over Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates with left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) after scoring a goal in overtime against the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal in overtime against the the Nashville Predators in an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Minnesota Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (7) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goaltender David Rittich (33) in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) reaches for the puck after a shot by Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) celebrates with left wing Filip Forsberg, left, after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) falls over Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM DIAMOND
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Wild
    Minnesota Wild
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joel Eriksson Ek
    Joel Eriksson Ek
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Filip Forsberg
    Filip Forsberg
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Duchene
    Matt Duchene
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Fiala
    Kevin Fiala
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dante Fabbro
    Dante Fabbro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams' first-round playoff series.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists, and Matt Duchene, Ryan Johansen and Dante Fabbro also scored for Nashville. David Rittich made 42 saves and Mikael Granlund had three assists for the Predators, who have lost three of four but remain in the top wild-card position in the Western Conference. Nashville moved one point ahead of Dallas in the standings.

With time winding down in the extra period, Kulikov took a pass from Eriksson Ek, drove down the left side and beat Rittich with a wrist shot.

Bjugstad scored the game’s first goal at 11:05 of the opening period, but Forsberg answered with 2 seconds remaining in the first. Mikael Granlund threw a cross-ice saucer pass to Dante Fabbro on the right side. The puck hit Fabbro, then the goal post, and was sitting in the crease where Forsberg poked it in for his 40th goal of the season.

Eriksson Ek made it 2-1 at 6:36 of the second. Nashville challenged the play, alleging goaltender interference because Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton was in the crease when the goal was scored. Officials allowed the goal to stand after a video review, determining that Middleton had been pushed by a Nashville player.

Duchene and Johansen scored power-play goals 2:58 apart in the second to give Nashville a brief 3-2 lead.

Eriksson Ek’s scored his second power-play goal of the game at 18:27 and Fiala followed with 22.8 seconds left in the period to send the Wild into the second intermission with a 4-3 lead.

Fabbro scored with 5:40 left in the third to tie it.

SPURGEON HURT

Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury in the first period. Forsberg checked an off-balance Spurgeon into the boards in the Minnesota zone. Spurgeon skated off, went directly to the dressing room and did not return.

40/40 CLUB

Forsberg joined Duchene as the only players in Predators history to score 40 goals in a season. Duchene notched his 40th in Nashville’s win over Calgary on Tuesday. His goal Sunday was his 41st.

Viktor Arvidsson previously had the most goals in a season by a Nashville player (34 in 2018-19).

STREAKS EXTENDED

Fiala extended his point-scoring streak to 10 games. He has 10 goals and 13 assists over that span.

Wild winger Matt Boldy had an assist, extending his career-high point-scoring streak to nine games. The stretch is a rookie franchise record for Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host Calgary on Tuesday.

Wild: Host Arizona on Tuesday, beginning a three-game homestand to close out the regular season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said the call came in at 10:36 a.m. for a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said OFS spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. DeFazio said much of the credit goes to Ottawa

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Newfoundland Growlers begin ECHL playoffs on home ice with a win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are back in the hunt for the Kelly Cup, as the team returns to the ECHL playoffs this weekend for the first time since winning the championship in 2019. "You work all year for this time," said Coach Eric Wellwood. "We finally made it to the dance, and we're looking forward to it." The St. John's-based team is facing off against the Trois-Rivières Lions in a first round playoff series, with the Growlers winning Friday night's opening game at Mary Brown's Centre by a scor

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r