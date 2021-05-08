Kuldeep Yadav’s Team India Sojourn Sees Premature End

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Ahmed
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In his first-ever Test match in Australia, Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled the rivals as he went on to pick 5 for 99 in Sydney in 2019. After an indifferent outing at the Lord’s in his previous overseas game, the left-arm wrist-spinner, playing ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin, impressed as he tossed the ball up throughout the innings and got the rivals to play away from the body, while getting the cherry to dip and drift.

The entire first innings was defined by the batsmen not reading the wrong ‘uns and getting flummoxed as he perfectly set up dismissals with his tight lines.

A few days after the performance, head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri stated that Kuldeep had earned the honours of being the first-choice spinner whenever India toured overseas courtesy his showing Down Under.

Also Read: Kuldeep Dropped, Jadeja Back: Indian Test Squad For England Tour

“I was very impressed with the way Kuldeep bowled in Sydney. Even in Test cricket, it is going to be the age of wrist spin, especially in overseas Test cricket. The way he bowled in Sydney, he becomes our number one spinner in overseas Test cricket,” Shastri asserted.

The superstitious ones might just say Kuldeep was jinxed as he is yet to feature in a Test match abroad since Shastri’s proclamation. Others might just call it extreme bad timing as by the time the side flew to New Zealand for their next encounter in the longest format, his decline was evident to all.

Within three months of his dream game in Sydney, Kuldeep conceded over 60 runs in the last three ODIs against Australia at home – a precursor for things to come. Five months after his five-wicket haul against the Australians, the sight of the player sobbing in an IPL game after being clobbered for 59 off his four overs, including being taken apart for 27 in six deliveries by Moeen Ali, did the rounds.

A few weeks since the game, Kuldeep returned home after an ordinary World Cup outing where he had picked only five wickets at a strike rate of 67 and a bowling average of 56.16. He had been smacked for 72 off his 10 overs against England at Birmingham, and never played for the Men in Blue in the tournament again.

Also Read: Kuldeep Dropped, Jadeja Back: Indian Test Squad For England Tour

A Fulfilling Few Years of International Cricket

Kuldeep, who moved from Mumbai Indians to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, first got his opportunity in 2016 under Gautam Gambhir. His strong revs, dip, top spin, variations and traditional leg-break deliveries along with his angles made him a threat to face and he got his big chance when he made his Team India debut against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017. Replacing an injured Virat Kohli in the fourth Test, Kuldeep picked up four wickets as he emerged as a player to watch out for.

He combined with Yuzvendra Chahal in white-ball cricket to seal many a memorable win for the Indian side. The presence of the Haryana spinner allowed Kuldeep to attack even more from one end, and the fact that his performances improved whenever Chahal played showed how the two fed off each other’s energies.

In 64 ODIs, Kuldeep picked up 105 wickets, 65 of which came with Chahal in the side. His career average of 27.90 fell to 22.73 with Chahal around, while the T20Is saw a marked difference as well. 22 of Kuldeep’s 39 wickets in the shortest format have been with the RCB bowler in the XI.

Aided wonderfully by MS Dhoni, whose signals behind the stumps complimented them immensely, the spin duo were the next big thing in Indian cricket.

With immense confidence, Kuldeep scripted his own fairytale as he bagged 45 wickets from 2018 in 19 ODI games till the 2019 World Cup – the second-highest by any bowler. He picked up two hattricks as well and become the fastest Indian to the 100-wicket milestone.

In T20 Internationals, his economy rate of just over 6 in the same interim was mind-boggling as he scalped 23 wickets in 19 games at a strike rate of just 10.

Kuldeep needs to rediscover his mojo if he stands any chance for a comeback.
Kuldeep needs to rediscover his mojo if he stands any chance for a comeback.

The Start of the Downfall

Since the World Cup in England, Kuldeep has played just three T20Is whilst giving away runs at 10.37 an over. He has been in and out (mostly out) of the ODI set-up as well, having played 12 games in the last two years with a bowling average of 58.41.

Once regarded as a must-pick spinner overseas, Kuldeep’s Test stats have dwindled, as he has played just one Test since 2019 – against England earlier this year – where he bowled just 12.2 overs with Ashwin and Axar Patel doing the bulk of the work.

His career graph, clearly in two halves, is another proof of how modern mystery spinners are unable to taste prolonged success. With high-end TV cameras that are able to display footages in slo-mo, the batsmen can easily figure out how to tackle the likes of Kuldeep.

Also Read: Kuldeep Needs to Go Back and Analyse His Bowling: Paul Adams

The bowler has drastically reduced his speed as well, which has allowed the batter to stay back in his crease and play for the turn.

Against England earlier this year, Axar Patel bowled at 90 kmph on an average, Ashwin was varying his pace but kept it to 85 kmph while Kuldeep was sending down delivering at 80 kmph, which prompted Rishabh Pant to almost plead, “thoda sa tez daal bhai (Please bowl quicker, brother).”

What also stands out for a wrist spinner, is their brand of playing attacking cricket where the players are not afraid to leak runs for wickets in return. However, as batters focused on playing out Kuldeep in the middle overs, which meant low returns, the bowler’s confidence took a huge hit, which unfortunately continues to pummel with limited chances that are being offered to him.

He was the only player in the Indian squad who did not feature in any game throughout the series of Australia recently. Picked as the third spinner behind Jadeja and Ashwin, Kuldeep saw from the sidelines as Washington Sundar first and then Axar and Shahbaz Ahmed against England piped him in the pecking order.

He did not feature in a single game for KKR in the IPL this season, as Varun Chakravarthy was the first-choice spinner. Harbhajan Singh, who last played an IPL game in 2019, started ahead of Kuldeep in the opener, which would have dented his already all-time low confidence.

The player, who had profusely praised his former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir on the latter’s birthday in 2020, might feel undone by the lack of faith that his skippers Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan (the last two for KKR) have shown in him.

The conservatism in picking the player has been evident, with Morgan defending his move to select Chakravarthy instead by saying, “I think given the circumstances which dictate where the spinners turn the ball, potentially in the day game, the evidence showed that the ball didn’t turn a great deal, hence no opportunity for KD (Kuldeep).”

It is interesting to note that it is Chakravarthy, not Kuldeep, who relies more on turn while Kuldeep looks to give the ball air. It is, however, not to say that more chances for Kuldeep would have guaranteed success for the player. It could have only increased his morale, which could have led to greater success.

As Ajinkya Rahane ended the historical series win against Australia with the words, “Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you. You did not play a game here, but your attitude was really good. Your time will come; just keep working hard,” the bowler’s mind would have raced back to two years ago, when, in the same country, in a similar situation, he had been showered with effusive praise for his efforts by Shastri.

His career had looked up then; his career is at crossroads now with uncertainty over the next domestic season, and it remains to be seen if he can escape this abyss to achieve greats peaks once again.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.Kuldeep Yadav’s Team India Sojourn Sees Premature EndDelhi Under Siege: Can COVID Hashtags Turn Into an Inquilab? . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.

Latest Stories

  • TNT reportedly courting Wayne Gretzky to fill 'Barkley-like' analyst role

    Could Wayne Gretzky become the NHL's Charles Barkley at Turner Sports?

  • Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz upset at the 'shameful' way Angels handled Albert Pujols situation

    David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Reds LHP Wade Miley throws MLB's fourth no-hitter of 2021

    Four no-hitters in less than two months. Totally normal.

  • Yuli Gurriel's career night helps lift Astros over Blue Jays

    Yuli Gurriel homered and tied a career high with four hits while driving in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.

  • Zion Williamson out indefinitely with fractured ring finger

    Pelicans VP David Griffin blamed how refs have officiated Williamson in the paint.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Tom Brady reportedly urged players to stand united on changing offseason workout rules on NFLPA call

    Tom Brady believes the players should push for a modified offseason.

  • Ryan Benoit pulled from UFC Fight Night for not making weight, sent to hospital

    Ryan Benoit was sent to the hospital after trying failing to make weight.

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • McDavid could join exclusive club with unanimous MVP

    If Connor McDavid wins every vote for the Hart Trophy, he'll join Steph Curry, Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky as the only unanimously voted MVPs in big-four sports history.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Barca, Madrid, Juve cling onto Super League, denounce UEFA

    The three remaining European Super League rebels stepped up their criticism of UEFA on Saturday, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus denouncing intolerable threats for their refusal to back down on the prospect of a breakaway competition. The other nine clubs who formed the ill-fated Super League three weeks ago accepted a settlement on Friday to be fined by UEFA and stay within the open Champions League structure. “We regret to see that our friends and founding partners of the Super League project have now found themselves in such inconsistent and contradictory position when signing a number of commitments to UEFA yesterday,” Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said in a joint statement. "We have the duty to act in a responsible manner and persevere in the pursuit of adequate solutions, despite the unacceptable and ongoing pressures and threats received from UEFA.” The trio risks being banned from the Champions League as UEFA pursues a disciplinary process against them for not disavowing the Super League and being reintegrated into the existing system. “The founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures, threats, and offences to abandon the project and therefore desist from their right and duty to provide solutions to the football ecosystem via concrete proposals and constructive dialogue,” Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus said. “This is intolerable under the rule of law.” The Super League project imploded after the English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham — backed out inside 48 hours last month after a backlash from the fans and British government. The Premier League clubs along with Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan have officially signed up to a settlement with UEFA to participate only in the existing open European competitions and accepted giving up 5% of revenue for one season playing in Europe. “We are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the Super League initiative and, consequently, of the need to reflect on the reasons for some of them,” the remaining Super League clubs said. “We are ready to reconsider the proposed approach, as necessary. However, we would be highly irresponsible if, being aware of the needs and systemic crisis in the football sector, which led us to announce the Super League, we abandoned such mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the existential questions that threaten the football industry.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Saddiq Bey’s biggest motivator - and critic - may be his mom

    Drewana Bey played college ball at UNC-Charlotte, and not long after gave birth to her son Saddiq. As she told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill, Mom was at times Saddiq’s harshest critic - and maybe even one of his doubters. But after proving her wrong time and again, she knows at the NBA level that her son is just getting started.

  • Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

    SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer. Buster Posey hit a two-run homer and Evan Longoria had a two-run single for the Giants, who improved to 11-3 at Oracle Park this season. San Francisco moved 1 1/2 games ahead of San Diego for the NL West lead on a night they celebrated Hall of Famer Willie Mays a day after his 90th birthday. Camilo Doval (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee closed out his eighth save with three strikeouts in the ninth. The Giants jumped ahead 4-0 on Posey’s homer in the third inning off starter Blake Snell and Longoria’s two-run hit in the fifth off right-hander Austin Adams. Posey’s opposite-field drive to right was his eighth homer of the year, already exceeding his 2019 total of seven. The six-time All-Star sat out last season due to family concerns caused by the pandemic. Snell lasted 4 2/3 innings and was charged with four runs. San Diego pulled even in the sixth. Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani entered the inning with a one-hitter, but that evaporated as Trent Grisham belted a two-run homer. Eric Hosmer also clobbered a two-run homer off Sam Selman. Mays was ferried for a lap around the warning track in a classic, aquamarine blue-and-cream-colored 1956 Oldsmobile. Recorded tributes to Mays from numerous celebrities inside and outside of baseball appeared before and throughout the game. A partial list: former President George W. Bush, baseball commissioners Bud Selig (former) and Rob Manfred (current), Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Dusty Baker, Orlando Cepeda, Snoop Dogg, Wayne Gretzky, Magic Johnson and Tom Brady. Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run leader and Mays’ godson, not only taped a video but also was shown next to the “Say Hey Kid” in his suite as public-address announcer Renel Brooks-Moon led fans in singing “Happy Birthday” before the top of the fourth inning. Mays received a cake shaped like a fielder’s glove with a frosting-covered “ball” in the pocket. Said Posey before the game, “When you think of the name ‘Willie Mays,’ it’s almost a mythological type of name. It has the same feeling as a Babe Ruth or Lou Gehrig.” TRAINER’S ROOM Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler announced the shuffling of San Francisco’s outfield personnel as Mike Yastrzemski left the 10-day injured list and Alex Dickerson went on it. Dickerson was shelved with a right shoulder bruise which he sustained Wednesday at Colorado. Yastrzemski, who missed the Giants’ previous 10 games with a mild left oblique strain, didn’t start Friday but is expected to rejoin the lineup Saturday, Kapler said. The Giants also reinstated left-hander Jarlin Garcia, who had been nursing a strained left groin, from the 10-day injured list. Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said LHP Ryan Weathers threw a light bullpen Friday and RHP Dinelson Lamet will throw a light bullpen Saturday. The Padres have not announced a starter for Sunday but it could be either Lamet or Weathers. Both pitched in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night. Lamet, who had been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation, started and went two innings and Weathers, who came out of his previous outing with a sore left arm, went three innings. UP NEXT The series continues Saturday with Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove opposing Giants righty Kevin Gausman. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Haft, The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide into play-in tournament territory

    You ready for LeBron vs. Steph in the play-in tournament?