Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar



If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday diet, then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. A traditional food item of Uttarakhand, it is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits, which help you curb all your health issues.

5-Problems 1-Solution. No wonder people are always talking about this dish.

INGREDIENTS

Kulath Dal or Horse Gram Salt Turmeric Powder Ghee Jakhiya Seeds Onion Paste Hing Ginger-Garlic Paste Chopped Tomatoes Chopped Chillies Chilli Powder Coriander Powder Garam Masala Coriander Lemon Juice

Kulath Dal or Horse Gram

Jakhiya Seeds

How to cook :

Step 1

Soak the dal overnight

Add the soaked dal in a pressure cooker with a little salt and turmeric powder

Pressure cook for 8-10 minutes

Mash the dal

Step 2:

Heat a pan and add 2 teaspoon of desi ghee

Add jakhiya seeds

Add onion paste, followed by hing and ginger-garlic paste

Next add salt and turmeric powder

Add chopped tomatoes for the tangy taste

Let it cook for 3-4 minutes and then add water from soaked dal

Close the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes



Next add

Chilli powder (optional)

Coriander powder

Chopped chillies

Garam masala



Step 3

Add the boiled and mashed dal in the paste

Cover the lid and let it cook for 10-12 minutes

Add a few drops of lemon juice and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves

Serve this delicacy from Uttarakhand with piping hot rice and enjoy the healthy wholesome meal.

. Read more on What The Food by The Quint.Kulath Ki Dal | A Wholesome and Toothsome Delicacy From Uttarakhand'Resign Modi': Indian Diaspora Organisation Drops Giant Banner From UK Bridge . Read more on What The Food by The Quint.