Kulath Ki Dal | A Wholesome and Toothsome Delicacy From Uttarakhand

Tridip K Mandal
·2 min read

Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar


If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday diet, then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. A traditional food item of Uttarakhand, it is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits, which help you curb all your health issues.

5-Problems 1-Solution. No wonder people are always talking about this dish.

INGREDIENTS

  1. Kulath Dal or Horse Gram

  2. Salt

  3. Turmeric Powder

  4. Ghee

  5. Jakhiya Seeds

  6. Onion Paste

  7. Hing

  8. Ginger-Garlic Paste

  9. Chopped Tomatoes

  10. Chopped Chillies

  11. Chilli Powder

  12. Coriander Powder

  13. Garam Masala

  14. Coriander

  15. Lemon Juice

Kulath Dal or Horse Gram

Jakhiya Seeds

How to cook :

Step 1

Soak the dal overnight
Add the soaked dal in a pressure cooker with a little salt and turmeric powder
Pressure cook for 8-10 minutes
Mash the dal

Step 2:

Heat a pan and add 2 teaspoon of desi ghee
Add jakhiya seeds
Add onion paste, followed by hing and ginger-garlic paste
Next add salt and turmeric powder
Add chopped tomatoes for the tangy taste

Let it cook for 3-4 minutes and then add water from soaked dal
Close the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes

Next add

Chilli powder (optional)
Coriander powder
Chopped chillies
Garam masala

Step 3

Add the boiled and mashed dal in the paste
Cover the lid and let it cook for 10-12 minutes
Add a few drops of lemon juice and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves

Serve this delicacy from Uttarakhand with piping hot rice and enjoy the healthy wholesome meal.

