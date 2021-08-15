Kulath Ki Dal | A Wholesome and Toothsome Delicacy From Uttarakhand
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya & Athar Rather
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
If you are looking for something really healthy and super tasty to add to your everyday diet, then Kulath Ki Dal is the dish you need. A traditional food item of Uttarakhand, it is known for its nutritive values and immense fitness benefits, which help you curb all your health issues.
5-Problems 1-Solution. No wonder people are always talking about this dish.
INGREDIENTS
Kulath Dal or Horse Gram
Salt
Turmeric Powder
Ghee
Jakhiya Seeds
Onion Paste
Hing
Ginger-Garlic Paste
Chopped Tomatoes
Chopped Chillies
Chilli Powder
Coriander Powder
Garam Masala
Coriander
Lemon Juice
How to cook :
Step 1
Soak the dal overnight
Add the soaked dal in a pressure cooker with a little salt and turmeric powder
Pressure cook for 8-10 minutes
Mash the dal
Step 2:
Heat a pan and add 2 teaspoon of desi ghee
Add jakhiya seeds
Add onion paste, followed by hing and ginger-garlic paste
Next add salt and turmeric powder
Add chopped tomatoes for the tangy taste
Let it cook for 3-4 minutes and then add water from soaked dal
Close the lid and let it cook for 5 minutes
Next add
Chilli powder (optional)
Coriander powder
Chopped chillies
Garam masala
Step 3
Add the boiled and mashed dal in the paste
Cover the lid and let it cook for 10-12 minutes
Add a few drops of lemon juice and garnish with freshly chopped coriander leaves
Serve this delicacy from Uttarakhand with piping hot rice and enjoy the healthy wholesome meal.
. Read more on What The Food by The Quint.Kulath Ki Dal | A Wholesome and Toothsome Delicacy From Uttarakhand'Resign Modi': Indian Diaspora Organisation Drops Giant Banner From UK Bridge . Read more on What The Food by The Quint.