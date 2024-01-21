Kuhn on Celtic Park atmosphere, Rodgers chat & when he might feature

After taking in the "amazing" Celtic Park atmosphere from the sidelines during the first half of the Buckie Thistle game, new signing Nicolas Kuhn says he "can't wait" to play for the club.

"It's amazing with the crowd here, unbelievable," he told Viaplay Sports. "I want to play the second half already, but I have to wait a little bit.

"I think [Celtic] is the perfect next step [for me], it's a big club.

"I've talked a lot with [Brendan Rodgers], he wants to bring me into positions to score goals and create chances, and that's what it is about.

"We had four or five weeks off in Austria during the winter break, so Wednesday was my first training session with the team. I hope next week I'm going to train fully then we'll see."