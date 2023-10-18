Kugluktuk mayor faces 4 challengers in election race

Leading up to Nunavut’s Oct. 23 municipal elections, Nunatsiaq News is publishing snapshots of races in the territory’s 25 communities.

In the largest pool of candidates running for mayor in any Nunavut community this year, Kugluktuk’s current mayor is facing four challengers including a current councillor and one of the hamlet’s former mayors.

The five candidates for mayor in Kugluktuk are Ryan Nivingalok, Phillip Evaglok, David Ho, Simon Kuliktana and Helen Qimnik Klengenberg.

Kuliktana, the incumbent, is touting what he describes as his successful record as mayor to support his re-election bid.

Under his leadership, the hamlet went from running on a deficit to having a surplus, he says.

Kuliktana also highlighted his advocacy for improved air travel to the community, which prompted Canadian North to add more frequent flights and airline CEO Michael Rodyniuk to fly into Kugluktuk for discussions with residents.

If re-elected, Kuliktana said he wants to advance community infrastructure projects and improve services for elders and medical travellers.

“I feel like I have proven my leadership skills for the betterment [of] the community the last four years,” he said.

“I would like to see an elders’ facility for our community so we can look after our own, and also I’d like to advocate for a mental health facility because it is a valuable asset to have in our community to curb mental health issues and addiction.”

Ho, a current municipal councillor and manager of Kugluktuk’s Northern store, said he’s running to improve youth services in the community.

Earlier this year, Kugluktuk reinstated a children’s curfew bylaw, following several incidents of vandalism, reportedly committed by children and costing thousands of dollars.

Ho said the community lacks activities for youth, and with nothing to do some kids choose to damage things.

Another promise: Ho said he would return his $1,500 monthly mayoral stipend to the community so it could be used to fund recreational activities.

“If we have a youth that is strong, we also basically improve the future for the community because as we all know, the youth is the future of any community in the North,” Ho said.

Klengenberg is a longtime public servant who has served as languages commissioner for Nunavut and as a member of the Nunavut Arctic College board of governors.

Her platform includes numerous points to improve education and employment in Kugluktuk.

“We, as a municipality, can work with inter-agencies to develop a community plan that attempts to address employment opportunities,” Klengenberg said in a written statement.

“It is our responsibility, yours and mine, to ensure our children become useful citizens in our community.”

Nivingalok, a former mayor and former councillor, is attempting a municipal political comeback.

He said he’s running on improving employment training and providing care to the community’s elders.

“It’s difficult to send people south for training, so I want to help with that barrier,” Nivingalok said in a written message.

“[Elders] mean the world to us, and I haven’t forgotten about them. With that being said, I’m going to explore possibilities to keep them cared for in the community.”

Evaglok, the fifth candidate for mayor, did not respond to Nunatsiaq News’ request for comment.

Kugluktuk’s municipal council race is also a busy affair with 10 candidates vying for eight positions.

On the council ballot are Nadene McMenemy, Lori Rudyk, Lucy Taipana, Angele Kuliktana, Lashawna Taipana, Matilda Panioyak, Jodi Alderson, Peter Taktogon, Maddison Montes-Fletcher and Keisha Westwood.

The community’s District Education Authority has been acclaimed. Members are Nadene McMenemy, Angele Kuliktana, Barbara Olson, Mona Aviak, Kimnek Rose Klengenberg and Darlene Metuituk.

Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News