KuCoin Community Chain Launches $50M Accelerator to Nurture Ecosystem Projects
The KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) has unveiled a $50 million accelerator program aimed at empowering projects in its ecosystem.
The program will finance initiatives such as a developers bounty, hackathons, incubation funds, liquidity support and listing recommendations, KCC announced Friday.
The KCC is a public chain project built by developers in the crypto exchange KuCoin community.
KuCoin's native token KCS is Ethereum-based and is one of many aimed at solving the problem of high gas fees on the network. Holders of KCS (which stands for KuCoin Shares) receive a daily share of transaction fees accrued by the KuCoin blockchain asset exchange proportionate to the amount of tokens they hold.
The Singapore-based crypto exchange reached 10 million users in December 2021 and records daily transaction volume of over $3 billion according to data by CoinGecko.
