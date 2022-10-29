Kucherov scores late in the third, Lightning beat Sharks 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov broke a tie with 56 seconds left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Saturday.

Tomas Hagel set up Kucherov for a tap-in on a 2-on-1.

Victor Hedman, Ross Colton and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lighting and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

Erik Karlsson scored twice for San Jose, Nico Sturm added a goal and James Reimer made 22 saves.

Hedman opened the scoring 32 seconds into the game, and Karlsson tied it 50 seconds later on a blast from the point.

Colton gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead with 6:16 left in the first period. Sturm tied it with his fifth of the season at 5:36 of the second, and Killorn put the Lightning back in front with 1:19 left in the second.

Karlsson tied it again on a power play at 4:34 of the third. He has six goals.

100 CLUB:

San Jose coach David Quinn remains a victory shy of the century mark.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Continue six-game homestand against Anaheim on Tuesday night.

Lightning: Begin a four-game homestand against Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Max Miller, The Associated Press