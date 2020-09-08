Kucherov and the Lightning take on New York with 1-0 series lead

New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Tampa Bay leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning play the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The Lightning won the previous matchup 8-2. Brayden Point scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Lightning are 28-12-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 in conference games. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals, adding 52 assists and recording 85 points. Victor Hedman has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals and has 54 points. Anders Lee has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Islanders: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press