KUBRA Makes the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - KUBRA, a leading provider of customer experience management solutions for some of the largest utility, insurance, and government entities, is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness in Canada.

KUBRA Logo (CNW Group/KUBRA)

"It's a privilege to be included on this list of Canadian companies who are helping to set a new standard for employee wellbeing," said Rick Watkin, President and CEO. "Conversations around mental health are happening, but there's still a lot of work to be done to eliminate the stigma. This is why we're continuing to focus on supplying our employees with tools and programs to support mental wellness in our workplace," added Watkin.

KUBRA received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year, and at least 80% of employees must agree their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy. We determined the BEST based on the overall Mental Wellness Index score from employees.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility and government entities across North America. Our portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 1.5 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

Story continues

SOURCE KUBRA

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/01/c4842.html