Kubota Canada Ltd. Expands Compact Construction Lineup with Two New Additions

·4 min read

Kubota enters stand-on track loader market with SCL1000 and releases the "small but mighty" K008-5 and U10-5 excavators

PICKERING, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Kubota Canada Limited today announced three new additions to its robust compact construction lineup – the SCL1000 stand-on track loader, the K008-5 conventional tail swing excavator and the U10-5 zero tail swing excavator. These new product offerings lead the company's 2022 product rollouts, while further diversifying Kubota's construction offerings and signaling the brand's continued commitment and innovation within the compact equipment market.

Kubota Logo (CNW Group/Kubota Canada Ltd.)
Kubota Logo (CNW Group/Kubota Canada Ltd.)

"Kubota has an unwavering commitment to the compact construction market," said Jonathan Gardner, Kubota construction equipment product manager. "With the new K008-5 and the U10-5, we now have a broad offering of 13 compact excavator models across the 1-to-8-ton weight class and feature more flexibility among the conventional and zero tail swing lines. And, while we took our time to engineer the SCL1000, this inaugural product now allows us to compete and fill requests in the stand-on track loader marketplace."

SCL1000: Compact Unique Design, Packed with Power, Performance, Comfort and Convenience

The new SCL1000 features a wide 9.8-inch track that comes standard on the overall narrow 36-inch machine. The integrated track design is engineered for durability with the undercarriage welded to the mainframe of the body. The grease track tension design includes seal oiled bath rollers for less maintenance and greater durability. Its wide track design, with a rating of 4.0 psi, is low impact, minimizing damage to grass and landscaping.

While compact, the SCL1000 boasts a powerful 24.8 horsepower turbocharged Kubota diesel engine with quiet operation, high altitude performance and no diesel particulate filter requirement. A hydraulic pump directly connected to the engine reduces maintenance. The loader arms reach high and far with a hinge pin height of 84.7 inches and a reach of 25.9 inches at a 45-degree dump angle. It also boasts a best-in-class travel speed of 7.9 Km per hour.

Kubota's SCL1000 is engineered with cushioned loader boom cylinders and an adjustable platform suspension system that increase operator comfort for maximum productivity. The loader comes standard with a keyless start with passcode protection, 12-volt charging port and a 4.3 inch LCD colour dash monitor that provides easy-to-read machine monitoring.

K008-5 and U10-5: Lean, Mean Digging Machines, that are Refined but never Confined

Aligned with the rest of Kubota's excavator lineup, the K008-5 and U10-5 offer easy, single-level maneuverability with hydraulic adjustable track widths that quickly contract to fit through tight spaces – thin doorways, fence gates, and even inside buildings, hallways and elevators. On the K008-5, the tracks adjust down to 2 ft. 4 in. and the U10-5 contracts to 2 ft. 6 in., then, when increased stability is needed, widen out to 2 ft. 10 in. and 3 ft. 3 in., respectively.

"The U10-5 is Kubota's answer to the rental or professional customer," Gardner added. "No matter how far you turn, the tail on the U10-5 remains within the width of the tracks to ensure excellent balance, stability and fast operation. It truly is the ideal model for working in the tightest, most compact spaces."

Both new compact excavators feature a surprisingly wide working and digging range for their compact frames. The K008-5 has a working range that includes a digging depth of 5 ft. 8 in. and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 lbs. The U-10-5 extends to a 5 ft. 11 in. digging depth with a bucket breakout force of 2,337 lbs. What's more, the U10-5's hydraulic control system offers smooth operation and increased digging productivity, alongside the same side lever joystick operational controls found on other larger Kubota excavator offerings, with consistent joystick digging controls. Both models offer clean, hose-free boom lines because the hydraulic hoses are uniquely hidden and protected inside the boom leading to less excavator downtime.

Additional features include:

  • Added weight to create a heavier frame for more solid positioning. The K008-5 sits at 2,315 lbs., while the U10-5 has a heavier frame at 2,646 lbs.

  • Class-leading speed of 4.0 Km per hour, with a gross engine horsepower of 10.3

  • Two pattern control (ISO & SAE operational patterns) for ease of operation and comfort

  • Two-speed travel pedal that allows the operator to easily switch between high and low gear

The new SCL1000 and U10-5 will be available at select authorized Kubota dealers in spring. To learn more, please visit Kubota.ca.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.
Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is an affiliate of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 HP performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 1155 Kubota Drive, Pickering, Ontario, Canada L1X 0H4, by telephone, at 905 294-6535, by visiting KCL's website kubota.ca or on Facebook.

SOURCE Kubota Canada Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/25/c2093.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Anunoby, Siakam & Barnes telepathy key to Raptors' success

    The Toronto Raptors' big-ball philosophy has been largely successful this season. When it comes to their offence, the trio of OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes executing in their mismatch hunting is vital to unlocking the Raptors' offence.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Beijing Olympic Committee lowers threshold for producing negative COVID-19 test

    The Beijing Olympic Committee and Chinese authorities are lowering the threshold for producing a negative test for any participant arriving at the Games, dropping the cycle threshold (Ct) value from 40 to 35. A communication by Beijing 2022 was sent out Sunday explaining the change. The lower value makes it easier for participants to produce a negative test, especially if previously infected. This comes 48 hours after the higher threshold value was questioned. The higher the Ct value, the less i

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba