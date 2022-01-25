Kubota Canada Ltd. Expands Compact Construction Lineup with Two New Additions

Kubota enters stand-on track loader market with SCL1000 and releases the "small but mighty" K008-5 and U10-5 excavators

PICKERING, ON, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Kubota Canada Limited today announced three new additions to its robust compact construction lineup – the SCL1000 stand-on track loader, the K008-5 conventional tail swing excavator and the U10-5 zero tail swing excavator. These new product offerings lead the company's 2022 product rollouts, while further diversifying Kubota's construction offerings and signaling the brand's continued commitment and innovation within the compact equipment market.

"Kubota has an unwavering commitment to the compact construction market," said Jonathan Gardner, Kubota construction equipment product manager. "With the new K008-5 and the U10-5, we now have a broad offering of 13 compact excavator models across the 1-to-8-ton weight class and feature more flexibility among the conventional and zero tail swing lines. And, while we took our time to engineer the SCL1000, this inaugural product now allows us to compete and fill requests in the stand-on track loader marketplace."

SCL1000: Compact Unique Design, Packed with Power, Performance, Comfort and Convenience

The new SCL1000 features a wide 9.8-inch track that comes standard on the overall narrow 36-inch machine. The integrated track design is engineered for durability with the undercarriage welded to the mainframe of the body. The grease track tension design includes seal oiled bath rollers for less maintenance and greater durability. Its wide track design, with a rating of 4.0 psi, is low impact, minimizing damage to grass and landscaping.

While compact, the SCL1000 boasts a powerful 24.8 horsepower turbocharged Kubota diesel engine with quiet operation, high altitude performance and no diesel particulate filter requirement. A hydraulic pump directly connected to the engine reduces maintenance. The loader arms reach high and far with a hinge pin height of 84.7 inches and a reach of 25.9 inches at a 45-degree dump angle. It also boasts a best-in-class travel speed of 7.9 Km per hour.

Kubota's SCL1000 is engineered with cushioned loader boom cylinders and an adjustable platform suspension system that increase operator comfort for maximum productivity. The loader comes standard with a keyless start with passcode protection, 12-volt charging port and a 4.3 inch LCD colour dash monitor that provides easy-to-read machine monitoring.

K008-5 and U10-5: Lean, Mean Digging Machines, that are Refined but never Confined

Aligned with the rest of Kubota's excavator lineup, the K008-5 and U10-5 offer easy, single-level maneuverability with hydraulic adjustable track widths that quickly contract to fit through tight spaces – thin doorways, fence gates, and even inside buildings, hallways and elevators. On the K008-5, the tracks adjust down to 2 ft. 4 in. and the U10-5 contracts to 2 ft. 6 in., then, when increased stability is needed, widen out to 2 ft. 10 in. and 3 ft. 3 in., respectively.

"The U10-5 is Kubota's answer to the rental or professional customer," Gardner added. "No matter how far you turn, the tail on the U10-5 remains within the width of the tracks to ensure excellent balance, stability and fast operation. It truly is the ideal model for working in the tightest, most compact spaces."

Both new compact excavators feature a surprisingly wide working and digging range for their compact frames. The K008-5 has a working range that includes a digging depth of 5 ft. 8 in. and a bucket breakout force of 2,205 lbs. The U-10-5 extends to a 5 ft. 11 in. digging depth with a bucket breakout force of 2,337 lbs. What's more, the U10-5's hydraulic control system offers smooth operation and increased digging productivity, alongside the same side lever joystick operational controls found on other larger Kubota excavator offerings, with consistent joystick digging controls. Both models offer clean, hose-free boom lines because the hydraulic hoses are uniquely hidden and protected inside the boom leading to less excavator downtime.

Additional features include:

Added weight to create a heavier frame for more solid positioning. The K008-5 sits at 2,315 lbs., while the U10-5 has a heavier frame at 2,646 lbs.

Class-leading speed of 4.0 Km per hour, with a gross engine horsepower of 10.3

Two pattern control (ISO & SAE operational patterns) for ease of operation and comfort

Two-speed travel pedal that allows the operator to easily switch between high and low gear

The new SCL1000 and U10-5 will be available at select authorized Kubota dealers in spring. To learn more, please visit Kubota.ca.

About Kubota Canada Ltd.

Kubota Canada Ltd. (KCL) is an affiliate of Kubota Corporation, a tractor and heavy equipment manufacturer based in Osaka, Japan. KCL markets and distributes Kubota engineered and manufactured equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 HP performance-matched implements, compact and utility tractors, compact construction, landscaping and public work equipment, residential lawn and garden equipment, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact Kubota Canada Ltd. at 1155 Kubota Drive, Pickering, Ontario, Canada L1X 0H4, by telephone, at 905 294-6535, by visiting KCL's website kubota.ca or on Facebook.

