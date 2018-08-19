Kubica: Difficult car changed my role at Williams

The 33-year-old has driven on five test days for Williams this year, as well as completing Friday practice sessions in Spain and Austria, in his role as the team’s test and reserve driver.

“It has been a good surprise for me,” Kubica told Motorsport.com.

“I thought it would be more difficult to watch the others racing but, because this opportunity gives me a chance to live my passion, not as a race driver but with an active role in the team, it is rewarding.

“I don’t see it as a negative that I’m not racing and the others are.”

Kubica insists he doesn’t need to push hard to impress with his pace to the detriment of his testing work, even though he is still determined to make a racing return to F1.

He has been linked with a possible move to the Force India team, which is expected to run current Williams driver Lance Stroll next year following its takeover.

“Someone might say ‘well, you are targeting becoming a race driver’ so you have to show everything,” said Kubica.

“That’s true but if someone wants to believe I’m good enough, they’ll believe it and if someone doesn’t want to they’ll find a hundred excuses.

“What is important is confidence in myself when I’m behind the wheel. I don’t see the necessity of a big push.”

Robert Kubica, Williams FW41 with aero paint over the whole car Motorsport.com

Robert Kubica, Williams FW41 with aero paint over the whole car

Photo by: Mark Sutton

Kubica has played an active role for Williams this season both behind the wheel and with his off-track contributions.

But he suspects that he could have had an even bigger impact were Williams to have had a stronger car to work with rather than having to focus on troubleshooting problems.

“In our situation, we are working on trying to solve things, so it’s a bit different to what my role was planned to be,” said Kubica. “In the situation where the car ran smoothly, I would have a big impact.

“On the other hand, I am also working on the simulator and trying to improve this area of the team.

“And I’m taking part in the technical meetings and stuff like this.

“It’s quite an open-minded position and that’s what I think is satisfactory for myself and for the team.”