Kubica: German GP visibility worse than night rallies in fog

Last weekend at Hockenheim was his first wet-weather F1 start in nine years and he likened the experience to his sojourn in rallying.

“I forgot how much spray there is and how visibility is poor,” said Kubica, who earned Williams' first point of the season after penalties for the two Alfa Romeo cars.

“I did night stages in rally cars with fog. And when you’re switching off the lights because they’re not helping in the fog with the night, it’s crazy, but you can at least see and have pace notes, so you know where you are.

“Here, especially the first lap, it wasn’t easy and I didn’t know where I was. I was backing off, everybody was backing off, especially it was as I said a quite conservative approach and I struggled a lot with the grip, with keeping the car on track.”

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing FW42

Alexander Albon, Toro Rosso STR14, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, and Robert Kubica, Williams Racing FW42 Andy Hone / LAT Images

