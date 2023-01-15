KU tops Iowa State on reunion weekend ... to the delight of many former Jayhawks

Gary Bedore
·5 min read
  • 1/4

    KU tops Iowa State on reunion weekend ... to the delight of many former Jayhawks

    Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
  • 2/4

    KU tops Iowa State on reunion weekend ... to the delight of many former Jayhawks

    Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
  • 3/4

    KU tops Iowa State on reunion weekend ... to the delight of many former Jayhawks

    Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    KU tops Iowa State on reunion weekend ... to the delight of many former Jayhawks

    Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

Tyshawn Taylor stood outside the northwest tunnel of Allen Fieldhouse and visited with his former Kansas basketball teammate, Ben McLemore, as well as KU legend Mario Chalmers, moments after the final horn sounded in the current Jayhawks’ 62-60 victory over Iowa State on Saturday.

“They keep doing this to me,” Taylor, said, holding his hand over his heart and feigning a cardiac event after the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks’ latest nail biter in KU’s tradition-rich building.

KU, 16-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12, needed a bucket on its last offensive possession and stop on defense to overcome the No. 14-rated Cyclones and make it a happy 125 Years of KU Basketball reunion weekend for Taylor, McLemore, Chalmers and approximately 200 other ex-Jayhawks.

The victory they witnessed resembled Tuesday’s narrow four-point win over Oklahoma, as well as a two-point win over Oklahoma State and three-point win at Texas Tech.

“I knew we’d win because that’s what we do,” a confident Taylor quickly added of the Jayhawks, who have won 10 games in a row. Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) had a six-game win streak come to an end.

This one came down to one huge play on offense and one on defense.

KU forward KJ Adams accepted a pass on the side of the lane from point guard Dajuan Harris, took one dribble, went up and banked in an 8-footer that busted a 60-60 tie with 11.6 seconds left to play.

“It was basically (designed) to get ‘J-Wil’ (Jalen Wilson) a chance to post up right there, but they subbed the post in the middle,” Adams said. “I was wide open and just drove it, tried to draw a foul. They didn’t call the foul and I made the shot.”

Adams scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting (3 of 5 from the free-throw line) with six rebounds in 31 minutes.

KU coach Bill Self, one of KU’s four living KU head basketball coaches in the fieldhouse on reunion day (with Ted Owens, Larry Brown, Roy Williams) described KU’s final offensive play.

“We tried to post him,” Self said of forward Wilson, who scored 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting with 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots (KU had five blocks; Iowa State six).

That didn’t work, so “we tried to get the best shot possible,” Self added. “He (Adams) drove it. Fortunately he got Jones (Robert, three points, nine rebound in 19 minutes) who is a bigger defender off balance a little bit. KJ was able to explode and shot over him.”

Iowa State, which went 8 for 20 on three-pointers (KU was 6 of 21) had a final possession to tie or win.

The Cyclones’ Caleb Grill, who scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting (1-of-6 from three) released a deep three-pointer with 2 seconds left that hit off the back of the rim and assured KU the hard-earned victory.

“We did defend it well,” Self said of guard Bobby Pettiford’s hand in Grill’s face. “We just didn’t do what we were supposed to do late.”

KU had two fouls to give at that juncture of the game, Self telling his players to foul when Iowa State passed halfcourt with the ball on its final possession.

“We were supposed to foul. Bobby said, ‘Coach I fouled him,’’’ Self said. “I said, ‘Well you didn’t make it very obvious. They didn’t call it.’’’ The whole deal was to foul twice, then hopefully have 3 seconds or less to run side out of bounds play (for Iowa State) to try to score,” Self added.

Self had told the refs the Jayhawks were planning on fouling, but that ultimately did not happen, Grill misfiring well before the buzzer sounded.

“The defense on the actual shot was great,” Self reiterated. “But we said, ‘Make them catch in front, get it into the scoring area close and take one (foul) so hopefully there’d be 6 or 7 (seconds) left. Throw it in, take another one, hopefully there’d be 3 or 4 left.’ We told the official we were going to foul. We just didn’t make it very obvious.”

It all worked out well, of course, as KU handed Iowa State (13-3, 4-1) its first Big 12 Conference loss of the season on a day Kansas State lost at TCU for its first loss of the league campaign against four wins. Thus, KU gained sole possession of first place in the conference.

Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelbelger explained the last 11 seconds of Iowa State offense this way:

“It was a tough shot. It didn’t fall,” he said of Wichita native Grill’s attempt from well past the three-point line, “Their defensive intent was really good,especially good on that last possession. Credit to them. They were able to make one more play in a really good game to come out with a victory.”

Otzelberger added: “We knew we needed to get the ball up court quickly. We knew there’s a chance they could play it real aggressively because they are not as worried about a foul in that situation. If they are going to foul then it’s side out of bounds. They were fortunate to be in that spot to play as aggressively as they did. They did a great job communicating through it. We weren’t able to get downhill like we hoped.”

The end of the game assured a fun banquet on Saturday night for the 200 former players, coaches and staff members in town for 125 Years of Basketball Reunion weekend.

“The building was great,” Self said of the loud fieldhouse. “To win with so many guys back will definitely make tonight a lot more pleasant and the dry chicken taste a little bit more moist probably. It was fun out there today,” Self added.

The two teams will meet in a rematch on Feb. 4 in Ames, Iowa.

Next up for KU, though, is a game Tuesday at Kansas State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., at Bramlage Coliseum.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Jack Studnicka, Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin had

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Chargers' Williams questionable for playoff game vs. Jaguars

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers' AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Blue Jays agree to terms on one-year deal with longtime Giants first baseman Belt

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms with infielder Brandon Belt on a US$9.3-million, one-year contract. Belt, 34, was limited to 78 games with the San Francisco Giants last year due to a right knee injury that eventually required season-ending surgery. He hit .213 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 2022. The six-foot-three 231-pound native of Nacogdoches, Texas, was drafted by San Francisco in 2009. He has spent all 12 of his big-league seasons with the Giants. Belt gives the Blue

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed up by controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has interviewed a pair of candidates. She is looking to replace Jon Robinson, fired Dec. 6 in his seventh seas