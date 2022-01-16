KU senior Remy Martin, who missed 85-59 victory over WVU, is listed as ‘day-to-day’

Kansas senior guard Remy Martin, who missed his second straight game because of a bone bruise in his right knee, practiced jump shots with assistant coach Jeremy Case and a Jayhawks student-manager in Allen Fieldhouse 30 minutes after Saturday’s 85-59 victory over West Virginia.

Martin is listed “day to day” heading into Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game at Oklahoma.

“That’s what it’ll be,” KU coach Bill Self said of the senior guard’s day-to-day status. “If it feels good, he’ll go. If it doesn’t feel good, he won’t. He didn’t feel good today. That’s where that’s at.”

Self expressed some frustration during his postgame interview session when asked, “What is Remy’s status and how do you approach rehab?” The frustration may have come from social-media speculation about Martin’s injury.

“I don’t approach it at all. That’s between the trainers and doctors,” Self said. “Remy practiced yesterday and looked great, but he’s got a bone bruise ...

“And everybody’s got a opinion on crap. I actually know more about what’s going on than all the opinions out there in this particular situation … maybe not on politics or world events, but on this particular situation I actually know a hell of a (bleeping) lot more, excuse my language, than some people out there. I shouldn’t have said that. I apologize. The thing about it is he has a bone bruise. It’s day-to-day.”

Self was asked how important it was to play well on Saturday without Martin, KU’s transfer from Arizona State.

“I don’t think that’s who we are. I think who we are is with him (not without him),” Self said. “He’s been out for the most part the last two weeks. I’m hoping to get him back by Tuesday.

“The whole thing is that’s something that will be discussed between him and the trainers and doctors. He wants to be out there. I’m not pushing him to be out there. I want him to do that on his own schedule. It is day-to-day.”

Self also mentioned Martin during his postgame interview with broadcast color commentator Greg Gurley.

“You know, I had somebody tell me yesterday, which I think was the right thing to tell me, ‘You sound so indecisive when you talk about Remy,’” Self said. “Well, its day-to-day, or it could be week-to-week. I can tell you this, the player practiced yesterday and couldn’t go today, so it’s going be a day-to-day or a week-to-week deal. We need him, but we also need him healthy. And what he’s got is a bone bruise, and you know it’s a lot like a severe hip pointer.

“You know some days it feels better, until you get it hit, and after you get it hit it goes back to where it was several days ago. And he’s kind of in that right now, and structurally he’s gonna be fine, but he needs to get a little more pain-free before we probably turn him loose.”