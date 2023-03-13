Can KU repeat as national champs? Here’s what writers, broadcasters across country say

Sure, some fans were rankled by the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s decision to send KU to the West region rather than have the Jayhawks potentially play a regional final in Kansas City.

But if all goes well for the Jayhawks over the next three weeks, all will be forgiven.

Kansas is looking to repeat as national champions. Can they do it? Here is what writers and broadcasters from across the country are saying.

The Jayhawks are ranked as the fourth-best team in the tournament by CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander. This is a snippet from his story: “The Jayhawks have one of the five best players in college hoops (Jalen Wilson) and one of the five best freshmen (Gradey Dick). KU also has an elite, old-school pass-first point guard in Dajuan Harris, who was a key factor in last year’s title run. The Jayhawks aren’t deep, but if Kevin McCullar continues to be a top-five defender in the sport and KJ Adams’ ascent as a small-ball big keeps rising, this team has a viable chance to repeat.”

The Athletic’s Justin Wilson wrote: “(Jalen) Wilson is to this team what Ochai Agbaji was to last year’s, and maybe more, leading the team in points (20) and rebounds (8.5). On a team that can lock down on defense but doesn’t shoot it well from deep, Kansas will need Wilson to continue his sterling season if the Jayhawks want a chance to repeat.”

USA Today’s Josh Peter wrote: “(Bill Self) was discharged Sunday from the hospital ... While Self was gone, Texas exposed Kansas’ vulnerabilities by beating the Jayhawks for the second time in nine days. But Kansas is battle-tested thanks to Big 12 conference play and has 15 Quad 1 victories – more than any team in the country. Among Kansas’ talent-rich roster, freshman guard Gradey Dick is the one catching the eyes of NBA scouts.”

Grace McDerbmott of DraftKings wrote: “It may be cliché to go ahead with the top seed in such an insane month, but this Jayhawks team is the real deal. Despite their losses to Texas at the end of the season, Kansas ended up atop the best conference in basketball this year. They beat ranked team after ranked team, and rank 9th overall at KenPom. There isn’t a clear contender to go toe-to-toe with the Jayhawks and win in this region, so I’m going with No. 1.”

CBS Sports’ Seth Davis and Jay Wright both see KU making the Final Four and Wright thinks the Jayhawks will repeat as champions.

The New York Post’s Zach Braziller thinks Gonzaga will win the West. Here is an excerpt from his story: “Kansas surprisingly received the third overall seed, and that snub created a treacherous pathway full of potential potholes. It included the best No. 2 seed, UCLA, loaded fourth seed UConn in a potential blockbuster Sweet 16 showdown, under-seeded TCU at No. 6 and No. 3 Gonzaga, which hasn’t lost in over a month. Even No. 8 Arkansas and projected top-10 NBA draft pick Nick Smith won’t be easy in the second round. VCU, the No. 12, has not looked like a double-digit seed in weeks. The only positive for the defending national champion Jayhawks is a free trip to Las Vegas, which is hosting the West Regional for the first time.”

Here is part of what ESPN’s Myron Metcalf wrote about the Jayhawks: “The best résumé in America is anchored by wins over Duke, Texas, Baylor, Indiana, Kansas State and Kentucky. The only flaw: The Jayhawks shot just 31% from 3 in their last nine regular-season games.”

How KU coach Bill Self is feeling was a big issue for Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde. This is an excerpt from his story: “Looming just as large as those player issues is the health status of Kansas coach Bill Self, who had a heart issue before the Big 12 tournament. The man who has led the Jayhawks to two national championships did not coach after being hospitalized for a catheterization procedure and the insertion of two stents to alleviate blockage last week. Kansas assistant Norm Roberts, who filled in as the acting head coach, said Self will be back for the NCAA tourney. The question is whether he will be up to a full workload amid the stress and long hours of tournament competition.”

Forde, meanwhile, picks KU to make the national championship game but has the Jayhawks losing to Alabama.

The Star-Tribune sees KU’s second-round matchup against Illinois or Arkansas as the game to watch in the region. It wrote: “The Jayhawks got their second straight No. 1 seed and coach Bill Self back from the hospital Sunday. It is a feel-good story that figures to play out should Kansas make a run under Self, who sought help for chest tightness Wednesday. But Kansas will be challenged by either Illinois or Arkansas, particularly the long, lean Razorbacks in the second round.”