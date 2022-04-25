KU’s Ochai Agbaji makes it official, says he’s entering name in 2022 NBA Draft

Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji has officially announced his decision to begin his professional basketball career.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound graduate of Oak Park High School, reported on Twitter on Sunday his intention to enter the 2022 NBA Draft. A super-senior season was available to the first-team All-American had he elected to play a fifth season of college basketball.

Here was Agbaji’s entire statement as posted on Twitter: ‘“How did it feel?’ I’ve probably been asked that question a thousand times since we won the national championship (April 4 in New Orleans), and while I’m not sure I’ve found the right words to accurately describe the elation and surreal nature of that moment, I do know this much: I’ll never get tired of talking about it.

“From start to finish, this entire season felt like it had been scripted. A season I’ll remember forever. One I’ll never take for granted. But before I put my collegiate career in the rear view mirror and look to the future, I want to thank some of the people who helped put me on the road to success: My family, my teammates, my coaches and of course, Jayhawk nation.

“No matter where basketball takes me, I’ll always be a Jayhawk. With that said, I would like to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Rock Chalk forever. Ochai Agbaji.”

Agbaji was named the unanimous 2022 Big 12 Player of the Year after leading the conference in scoring with an average of 18.8 points per game. The Kansas City native who prepped at Oak Park High finished second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (40.9%, 23rd nationally) and second in three-point field goals made per game (2.6).

A four-year starter for KU, Agbaji concluded his KU career ranked 15th on the KU career scoring list with 1,652 points, fourth for three-pointers made (250), fourth for three-pointers attempted (670) and ninth in minutes (3,978).

KU junior guard Christian Braun earlier Sunday announced that he, too, was putting his name into the mix for the 2022 NBA Draft. KU senior forward David McCormack declared his intent to enter the draft on Tuesday.

KU redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson, who has signed with an agency, has yet to announce publicly his decision to enter the draft.