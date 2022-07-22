KU men’s basketball newcomer Kevin McCullar working nonstop on his game this summer

Serious about making an impact in his senior season at Kansas, Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar will likely pass on the opportunity to return to his home state of Texas for a well-deserved vacation.

Instead of heading to San Antonio for some ‘R and R’ he insists he’s, “excited to keep going. I don’t think I’m going home in August. I’m going to be up here just working out, working on my game,” McCullar, KU’s 6-foot-6, 210-pound men’s basketball wing from San Antonio, said Thursday.

He spoke with media members at Eudora High School after serving as a camp counselor at Washburn University coach and former KU guard Brett Ballard’s two-day basketball camp for youths.

McCullar has been in Lawrence for KU’s 2022 summer school session, which started June 7 and runs until July 29. After a final week in town, the players will be allowed to head home with the target return date of around Aug. 22, the official start of the 2022-23 school year.

“Really the main thing I’m working on is just knocking down open shots, pretty much being as versatile as I can like always. I feel that’s always been a big part of my game, being able to touch every aspect in the game — making winning plays, being versatile on both ends of the floor, cleaning up everything and definitely knocking down open shots,” said McCullar.

The fifth-year senior averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last year for (27-10) Texas Tech. He hit 40.2% of his shots, including 31.1% of his threes.

McCullar elected to enter his name in the 2022 NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal after the season. He ultimately decided to play at KU instead of finalist Gonzaga and put the draft on hold another year.

“The main thing they told me,” McCullar said of NBA officials, was ‘keep competing on both ends of the floor. That’s what the NBA is looking for. If you come in right now you are not going to get 30 shots up playing with LeBron (James) or K.D. (Kevin Durant). You’ve got to find other ways to impact the game.’

“I need to be versatile as far as my overall game and really just seeing how important the numbers are from the three-point line. You’ve got to knock them down when open, just create winning plays and make everybody around you better,” McCullar stated.

So McCullar, who was known for his defensive prowess at Texas Tech, has been working hard on shooting from beyond the arc.

“Our guards … we make a minimum of at least 250 to 300 (threes) a day,” McCullar said. “Getting in the lab, putting in the time and investing in yourself and the game ... coach (Bill) Self instills confidence in his players. That goes a long way.”

Washburn coach Ballard believes McCullar will be a valuable addition. He says he should be able to to stretch the defense via the three to go with other parts of his game.

“It’s hard to go from being a bad shooter to a great shooter. In Kevin’s instance he is not a bad shooter. He is a solid shooter that is trying to become great. Guys can do that,” Ballard said Thursday. “Look at Ochai (Agbaji). He’s an example of a good shooter that made himself even better. Kevin is a guy who can knock down shots which we hope he can continue to do.

“He is one of those longer wings, an elite defender. Coach Self values guys that can guard. That stands out along with experience. Everybody is trying to get older in college basketball. He brings a wealth of experience,” Ballard stated.

McCullar, like the rest of his KU teammates, not only is working on skill set but conditioning this summer.

The Jayhawks twice this summer session have held workouts running up and down steep Campanile Hill outside the football stadium.

“On Friday morning we get up before the sun’s up and get up on the hill and do some running and conditioning,” said McCullar, who indicated the team has taken part in hill workouts twice with another session to come in the near future.

“That hill doesn’t stop. It keeps going. It’s team bonding in a way. It’s fun. After that we have a little pool day and have a good time.”

He said he’s tried to be like a “big brother” to incoming perimeter players Gradey Dick and MJ Rice.

“I’ve been in college a while,” McCullar said, happy to lend his expertise to younger Jayhawks. “They are great freshmen. Gradey … his personality is the best. He’s so funny. He can really shoot the ball lights out. He’s an athletic player who causes havoc.

“MJ is really strong. He can get downhill whenever, create for others a lot,” McCullar added. “In the pick and roll he has great vision. On both ends of the court he plays hard.”

Of KU’s two freshmen bigs, McCullar said: “Ernest (Udeh) and Zuby (Ejiofor) are rim protectors, catch lobs, run the floor hard. They play their butts off every day in practice. They are getting better every day.”

The last several weeks have convinced McCullar he has made the correct decision in attending KU a year instead of turning pro.

“It’s like a family here. I’m loving it and I’m all bought into it,” McCullar said.