KU’s Johnny Furphy, Kevin McCullar have measurements taken at 2024 NBA Combine

The Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team is well-represented at this year’s NBA Combine in Chicago.

KU products Johnny Furphy and Kevin McCullar earned invites to the seven-day, pre-NBA Draft event, which runs through May 19. According to most NBA mock drafts, both players are projected to be late first-round picks.

Furphy has until 10:59 p.m. Central Time on May 29 to remove his name from consideration for the 2024 draft pool, should he wish to return to Lawrence for a sophomore season at KU.

For now, however, Furphy’s fully immersed in the pre-draft experience. On Monday he measured in at 6 feet, 7.5 inches (without shoes). He was weighed at 188.8 pounds and his standing reach was 8 feet, 8.5 inches. His wingspan was 6-8.

Meanwhile, McCullar measured 6 feet, 5.25 inches without shoes and weighed 205.5 pounds. His standing reach was measured at 8 feet, 7 inches, and his wingspan was 6-9.

Neither Furphy nor McCullar was listed as participating in Tuesday’s scrimmage, which is a telling sign. Oftentimes, players won’t play in scrimmages if they’ve received favorable intel from NBA teams and are trying to protect their draft stock.

For Furphy, not participating likely means he’s likely being targeted by one or more teams in the first round. It’s also a potential sign that he’ll remain in — and not pull out of — the draft.

Last week, a source close to the situation told The Star that Furphy’s decision will likely hinge on whether he’s expected to be a first-round pick.

That said, when interviewed by The Star earlier this month, Furphy’s father would not rule out the possibility that his son returns to KU.

“It was really just about taking this opportunity and knowing that he would learn from it,” said Richard Furphy, the player’s dad. “If it’s this year (for the draft) or next year or future years, it didn’t matter.”

Furphy averaged 9.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and made the Big 12’s all-freshman team last season.

McCullar, whose final college season was cut short because of a bone bruise in his left knee, averaged 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season. He earned All-America honorable mention from The Associated Press.