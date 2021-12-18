KU Jayhawks vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks basketball: Lineups, time, streaming

Gary Bedore
·3 min read
THE DETAILS

When/where: 7 p.m. Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

Streaming/radio: ESPN+; WHB (810 AM)

PROJECTED LINEUPS

P

No.

Stephen F. Austin

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

13

Calvin Solomon

6-7

Jr.

9.1

F

14

Gavin Kensmil

6-7

Sr.

16.2

G

0

Nigel Hawkins

6-4

Sr.

11.8

G

10

Latrell Jossell

5-11

So.

8.4

G

4

David Kachelries

6-1

Sr.

11.5

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

33

David McCormack

6-10

Sr.

9.2

G

2

Christian Braun

6-6

Jr.

16.3

G

30

Ochai Agbaji

6-5

Sr.

22.4

G

11

Remy Martin

6-0

Sr.

10.4

G

3

Dajuan Harris

6-1

So.

3.7

About Stephen F. Austin (8-3): The Lumberjacks of the Western Athletic Conference have defeated Liberty (63-51), Wiley College (100-76), Lincoln (90-54), Northwestern State (72-68), Buffalo (79-78), Middle Tennessee (87-74), Mary Hardin-Baylor (76-63) and LSU Alexandra (82-73) and lost to Louisiana Monroe (82-69), Saint Louis (79-68) and South Dakota State (83-71). … SFA was picked to finish third in the WAC, according to a preseason poll of the league’s coaches. The Lumberjacks earned one first-place vote, finishing behind top pick New Mexico State and Grand Canyon. SFA was picked to finish second behind only New Mexico State in the conference media poll. … SFA’s Gavin Kensmil was named first-team preseason all-conference and Roti Ware second team. Ware is out for the season after suffering a serious knee injury against Liberty on Dec. 11. … The Lumberjacks have forced 209 turnovers in 11 games (19.0 per game) which ranks No. 9 nationally. SFA ranks No. 11 nationally in steals with 111. … Kyle Keller is 112-49 in six seasons at SFA. … Stephen F. Austin left the Southland Conference this season for the WAC. … Stephen F. Austin has appeared in five NCAA Tournaments, last reaching the tourney in 2018. Texas Tech beat the Lumberjacks, 70-60, in the Round of 64. … Sophomore guard Latrell Jossell played one season at KU before transferring to SFA. Jossell averages 8.4 points a game. He hit 7 of 10 threes and scored 28 points in Tuesday’s 82-69 home loss to Louisiana Monroe. For the year he’s made 23 of 53 threes for 43.4%.

About No. 7 Kansas (8-1): This will be the first meeting between the schools. … KU has won 22 consecutive games against non-league opponents in Allen Fieldhouse and is 136-5 against non-Big 12 foes in the building in the 19-year Bill Self era. … KU is trying to open 9-1 or better for the third time in the last four years and 11th time in the Self era. … Remy Martin has 494 assists, just six from 500. … Mitch Lightfoot has 128 blocked shots, 15th on KU’s all-time blocks list. He is 22 blocks from the top ten. … KU enters the weekend with 2,331 all-time victories, just three games behind Kentucky for first place on the all-time wins list. … Kansas has led from start to finish in consecutive wins over UTEP and Missouri. The last time the Jayhawks had back-to-back games that they never trailed or were tied was Feb. 1, 2020 vs. Texas Tech and Jan. 27 at Oklahoma State. … Kansas has made 50% of its shots or better in seven of nine games. … KU has had 20 or more assists in three of nine games …. Ochai Agbaji has scored 20+ points in three straight games and seven of nine games this season and 14 times in his career. … Agbaji has started 86 consecutive games. He is ninth on the all-time list for consecutive starts at KU.

