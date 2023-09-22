KU Jayhawks football vs. BYU: Prediction, time, TV info for Saturday afternoon’s game

The Kansas Jayhawks open the Big 12 portion of their 2023 football schedule against BYU on Saturday.

After the Jayhawks (3-0) survived last week against Nevada, winning 31-24, KU faces an undefeated squad of Cougars (3-0) in an afternoon showdown.

The only previous meeting between KU and BYU occurred in the Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day 1992, with KU winning 23-20.

This will be BYU’s very first Big 12 game since joining the conference in July. The Cougars are coming off an impressive 38-31 victory over Arkansas.

Let’s break down this weekend’s matchup …

Game Details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence)

TV: ESPN

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network; WHB (810) in Kansas City

Betting line: Kansas is a 10-point favorite

Prediction

This game is another big test for KU. The winner will likely be ranked in the next AP Top 25 poll.

KU’s defense matches up well against BYU’s offense. The Jayhawks do an excellent job of containing the passing game — opposing teams average just 152.7 yards through the air per game, which ranks No. 10 in the country.

The KU defense’s biggest weakness is containing quarterback scrambles. Luckily for Kansas, this isn’t a strength for BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis, who’s rushed for minus-2 yards this season.

Not to mention, BYU averages a mere 78 yards rushing per game, with a pedestrian 2.7 yards per carry. On the flip side, KU hasn’t played a QB the caliber of Jalon Daniels.

BYU has been more than respectable against the run this season, giving up an average of just 99 yards per game on the ground, the Cougars will have their hands full against KU’s mobile Daniels and running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr.

I like Kansas in this one.

Prediction: Kansas 35, BYU 28

Shreyas’ pick to cover: BYU (+10)

Shreyas’ record: 3-0

Shreyas’ record against the spread: 2-1.