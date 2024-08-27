KU Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold respects Thursday’s FCS foe. Here’s why

Kansas Jayhawks football coach Lance Leipold always treats his team’s opponents with a healthy amount of respect — no matter the foe.

So he certainly isn’t looking past the Lindenwood Lions, the KU’s first opponent of the 2024 season.

The Lions transitioned from Division II to Division I two years ago and have struggled to adjust. They were 3-7 last year, including 1-5 (last place) in the Big South OVC.

Thursday’s game — set for 7 p.m. at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., while renovations continue at the Jayhawks’ home stadium in Lawrence — will be Lindenwood’s first against an FBS opponent since the joining Division I ranks.

For the Jayhawks, meanwhile, this opener is about setting the right tone for the season.

“We look different, we move different, we play differently,” Leipold said. “That’s what our process should be about, and we have to make sure we continue in that realm of — no matter who we’re playing, what level they come from, where it’s at — it’s still going to be about us and execution.

“It’s (about) being fluid and being sharp and playing disciplined and doing all those things if we’re going to have a chance at all. And it starts Thursday, especially with it being a Thursday game.”

Leipold, whose team is seeking to build on a 9-4 season, is also familiar with Lindenwood coach Jed Stugart. Both were Division II coaches at one point.

“I have great respect for him and what he’s doing,” Leipold said, noting that the idea of scheduling this game arose from KU coaches’ attendance at Lindenwood’s summer camp in St. Charles, Missouri.

Leipold approached Stugart about the possibility of a game and Stugart was receptive to it.

Leipold’s respect for Stugart shows in his approach to Thursday night’s game. The Kansas coach expects his players to give it their all.

“We’re not planning to hold anything back,” he said. “We’re going to play the win the football game. We’re game-planning on both sides to win the football game. I don’t think we are a program yet we where can (relax).

“With our new staff additions, (starting quarterback) Jalon (Daniels) is getting back into the groove of things and stuff like that. We want to make sure we come out and start this thing the right way.”

That message has been consistent since the spring. KU’s quest for a Big 12 championship officially begins Thursday.

“Competing for a natty, man, I just think we have all the talent in the world to do that,” Jayhawks running back Devin Neal said. “We have all the experience in the world to do that. Now it just comes down to us executing and doing what we were supposed to do.”