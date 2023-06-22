KU Jayhawks big man Hunter Dickinson can pass the ball: ‘He’s like a 7-2 point guard’

So far, in his first three weeks on Kansas’ campus, big man Hunter Dickinson has lived up to SI.com’s billing as the “highest-profile” transfer in NCAA men’s basketball portal history.

“Hunter scores the ball more easily than anybody we’ve had here in a while, maybe ever,” KU coach Bill Self said Tuesday of Dickinson, a 7-foot-2, 260-pound former Michigan Wolverine who averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds as a junior.

He announced his decision to transfer to KU over Maryland, Villanova, Georgetown and Kentucky on May 4.

“I also think Hunter will be the second-best passer on our team,” Self added. “There’s Juan (Harris, 6-1 point guard), then there’s Hunter, which is different. You don’t see that often with a 7-footer. He can really pass the ball.”

Dickinson’s court vision, awareness and uncanny ability to pass the ball remained the topic of discussion Wednesday at Brett Ballard’s Washburn University basketball camp for youths at Lee Arena.

KU senior guard Kevin McCullar — who served as a camp counselor Wednesday with Dickinson, as well as Kansas State’s NaeQwan Tomlin and Cam Carter — told several media members he’s been recipient of some nice feeds from Dickinson in summer team practices and unofficial pickup games.

“He’s like a 7-2 point guard. That’s what I tell him,” McCullar said. “He can see the floor and see over everybody. With my cutting ability and everybody else’s cutting ability (and Dickinson’s passing), being able to move and knock down shots will be huge this year.”

Dickinson dished 50 assists against 69 turnovers in 34 games his junior year at Michigan.

“He does everything well. He’s not just going to be a big guy who is going to be on the post,” McCullar added of Dickinson. “He can step out and shoot it (hitting 24 of 57 threes last season for 42.1%). It’s not just about his scoring ability. The way he rebounds the ball and the way he sees guys on the offensive end passing … it is pretty nice.”

Dickinson took a shot at explaining his proficiency at passing Wednesday.

“I know because of my ‘score-ability,’ a lot of teams try to double me and play around me. That’s something I feel like I’ve had a while now.” Dickinson said. “With this group of guys … I mean it makes it so easy on me. They are such great cutters. It’s easy to pass when guys are open.”

Self said Tuesday that because Dickinson does so many things well, “I think Hunter needs to be moved around and play everywhere. I think he’s a perimeter player that can post, a post player that can play away from the basket. He’s a good passer, a really good passer.”

Nikola Jokic, a 6-11 big man of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, might be the same type of big man as Dickinson. Jokic, who averaged 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds a game last season, dished 678 assists to 247 turnovers. That’s 9.8 assists a game. He hit 57 of 149 threes for 38.3%.

“In all honesty, we run a lot of the same stuff that Denver did with KJ (Adams, KU’s 6-foot-7 power forward) last year — a lot. The four out, the ball screen, the short rolls. We run a lot of that stuff. I think we can be more effective doing some things with Hunter being a bigger target, I do,” Self stated.

KU’s big man group has doubled in size this week with the arrival of senior transfer Parker Braun and Zach Clemence, who will redshirt this season after initially deciding to transfer. He has changed his mind and will remain a Jayhawk.

“Me and Dillon (Wilhite, 6-9 walkon) were talking about it. We’re happy (Clemence) and Parker are here now because we get some subs (at practice),” Dickinson said. “We were working with just me and him. We were getting a little tired out there.”

Braun practiced with the Jayhawks for the first time Wednesday. He recently completed his coursework at his former school, Santa Clara.

“Athleticism, IQ. He’s someone as a big man he can also pass,” Dickinson said of Braun. “I’ve seen him make plays for others. He is a guy out there that is able to play with other good players. He’ll be a great addition for us.”

Clemence has practiced twice since arriving for summer school at KU this week.

“Obviously he brings back a lot of shooting,” Dickinson said of Clemence, who like Dickinson is known for ability to shoot the three. Clemence made 4 of 18 threes last season for 22.2%.

“He’s another guy that knows Kansas basketball, knows the culture, knows what it’s about. Having a guy like that in there can really help me and the new guys learn what KU is all about, help maintain that culture and help us know what is expected,” Dickinson said.

Dickinson said he’s slowly but surely getting acclimated to Lawrence and KU.

“I know three spots right now. I know McCarthy Hall. I know Allen Fieldhouse and 715 (restaurant), a good food spot down there,” Dickinson said with a smile. “I feel I’m pretty well taken care of now.”

He is enjoying his new teammates. Blessed with an outgoing personality and strong sense of humor, he said Wednesday his exact height is 7-1 1/2 “but I think we’ll round it to 7-2 this year.”

“It feels like we all are really close in such a short period of time,” Dickinson said. “Everybody has done a good job opening up, kind of getting to know their teammates’ personalities. I feel we are already a pretty close group. A trip like Puerto Rico (in August for three exhibition games) will make us closer.”

Of working with new KU teammate Dickinson at Ballard’s Washburn camp and getting to know him the last couple weeks, McCullar said: “Spending some time with him off the court … he’s a great guy. He wants to win and that’s why he came to Kansas, to win big games. We’ve been kicking it, having fun.”

“It’s fun getting out in the community, seeing basketball in a different light,” Dickinson added of working the camps. “College basketball is always so serious. Here talking to the kids is cool, something I appreciate.”