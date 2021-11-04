KU Jayhawks basketball walk-on starts over Remy Martin, others in exhibition opener

Kansas’ men’s basketball team, which according to coach Bill Self “hasn’t been performing very well at practice,” gathered for workouts at 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday before returning to play Emporia State at Allen Fieldhouse.

“We’ve got to get that corrected,” Self said before the game in his pregame radio interview, referring to eliminating poor practices.

So in an apparent attempt to shake things up prior to Tuesday’s regular-season opener against Michigan State, Self went with senior walk-on Chris Teahan in the starting lineup over Big 12 preseason player of the year Remy Martin. The other starters were Dajuan Harris, Christian Braun, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack.

“Chris deserves an opportunity. In all honesty, he’s played as well as the other guys in practice. ... He’s earned it, but the last couple days haven’t exactly gone as scripted as well. Hopefully that will be some motivation for some others also,” Self said on Jayhawk Gameday Live.

Self said on his pregame radio show he’d planned on going with Joseph Yesufu over Martin, but that obviously changed before tip.

He said when Martin entered the game, Self hoped he’d play with “energy.”