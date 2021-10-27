KU Jayhawks basketball recruit Brandon Miller will pick college or pros next week

Brandon Miller, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound senior small forward from Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee, who visited Kansas on Oct. 15-17, will announce his college choice at 1 p.m. Central time Monday on CBS Sports HQ.

Miller, the No. 12-ranked basketball player in the recruiting Class of 2022 according to Rivals.com, has a final list of KU, Alabama and Tennessee State, as well as Australia’s pro league and the NBA G-League.

“It’s going to be hard (to decide). All of them are good options,“ Miller told 247sports.com. “I believe it’s going to be the small stuff to catch my eye in a program because all the programs have all the big stuff like facilities,” Miller added.

At one time Miller also was considering Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville and Auburn. Miller has previously taken official visits to Auburn (June 3), Alabama (June 16 and Sept. 25) and Kentucky (June 26-28). His dad, Darrell, played football at Alabama.

Miller — he also is rated No. 13 by ESPN.com and No. 16 by 247sports.com — eliminated KU from his list of schools in September. The Jayhawks suddenly returned to contention on Oct. 6 when he put out a revised list of schools.

Miller averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.3 steals last season for Cane Ridge High. He hit 47% of his threes.

He was named second-team Nike EYBL Peach Jam after averaging 13.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 blocks a game in eight games for Brad Beal (Missouri ) Elite during the summertime AAU event.

“Whoever lands Miller is getting one of the more gifted scorers and versatile prospects in the entire class,” wrote Travis Branham of 247sports.com. “He possesses impressive physical tools with good size, length and athleticism. He is advanced and skilled offensively with a talent for putting the ball in the hole, capable of creating his own shots and scoring beyond the stripe.”

KU has received oral commitments from four high school players in the Class of 2022.

They are: Ernest Udeh, a 6-10, 230-pound center from Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida who is ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2022 by 247sports.com, No. 29 by Rivals.com and No. 38 by ESPN.com; Gradey Dick, a 6-7, 195-pound forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, ranked No. 25 iby ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No. 37 by Rivals.com; Zuby Ejiofor, a 6-8, 215-pound senior forward from Garland (Texas) High School, ranked No, 41 nationally by 247sports.com, No. 47 by Rivals.com and No. 77 by ESPN.com and MJ Rice, a 6-5 combo guard from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, who is ranked No. 20 nationally by ESPN.com, No, 23 by Rivals.com and No. 25 by 247sports.com.

The early signing period will run from Nov. 10-17.