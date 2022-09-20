KU hoops assistant travels to North Carolina to visit three players at same school

Kansas assistant men’s basketball coach Norm Roberts traveled to Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina on Monday to visit with senior guard Silas Demary Jr., as well as junior guard Trentyn Flowers and junior guard/small forward Rakease Passmore, various recruiting services reported.

Demary, who is ranked No. 58 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by Rivals.com, No. 61 by On3.com and No. 104 by 247sports.com, told On3.com he’s made official visits to North Carolina State and USC since school started. Prior to that he’d made unofficial visits to Tennessee, VCU and St. John’s.

He also has Wake Forest, Alabama, Virginia, Duke, Clemson, Memphis and other colleges on his list.

“Silas Demary is a high-level defender, both on and off the ball. Great length. Excellent anticipation. Really competes at a high level,” Jamie Shaw of On3.com wrote Monday. “He plays with a great pace, which enables him to make plays in the paint. The shot making is efficient. Demary is an aggressive downhill scorer with touch that extends beyond the three-point line. Great in transition. Solid athlete. Dad played professional football. Like to see continue to tighten the jump shot. State champion. UAA champion.”

Demary averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in helping Team Curry to a 15-6 record on the spring and summer Under Armour AAU Circuit. He also earned first-team honors at the all-NBPA Top 100 camp.

Flowers hearing from many schools

Flowers, a 6-8 junior shooting guard who is ranked No. 14 in the Class of 2024 by Rivals.com, No. 19 by 247sports.com and No. 24 by ESPN.com, was to meet with KU’s Roberts Monday, and also this week be visited by coaches from Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, Texas, Arizona and Louisville.

Flowers will visit Memphis on Oct. 6 and Georgia State on Oct. 28. According to On3.com, he has made unofficial visits to Virginia Tech, Maryland, Georgetown, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

Flowers — he is regarded as the No. 1 prospect in the state of North Carolina in the Class of 2024 — also is considering heading straight to the NBA G League.

Story continues

“My game is unique and different,” Flowers told On3.com. “I’m 6-8, 6-9 and can handle the basketball and shoot really well. I’ve got a great feel for the game and am very explosive and athletic. My mindset is to be a pro one day, so while my game is pretty complete, I have to keep working on everything. I’ll watch a lot of Jayson Tatum and LaMelo Ball. The way Tatum scores and gets to his spots and Melo’s feel for the game, at his size, is just different.”

Several schools interested in Passmore

Passmore, 6-5, 180, is ranked No. 49 in the Class of 2024 by 247sports.com and No. 61 by Rivals.com, has met with coaches from USC, Virginia, Iowa, Creighton, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Louisville, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Houston, Oregon, North Carolina State and Clemson, On3.com reported.

“Before it’s said and done, I honestly believe @rakease has a chance to be a top 40 prospect nationally in his class before it’s all said. He just gets better and better every viewing,” Rick Lewis of Phenom Hoops wrote Monday on Twitter.

KU offers scholarship to junior Scott

Cameron Scott, a 6-6, 170-pound junior shooting guard from Lexington (South Carolina) High School, has received a scholarship offer from KU, he reported Sunday on Twitter.

A KU coach joined coaches from South Carolina to watch Scott practice on Sunday, The State newspaper reported.

Scott, who is ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2024 by 247sports.com and No. 38 by ESPN.com, is considered the top prospect in South Carolina in the junior class. He averaged 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game for Lexington as a sophomore and earned his second all-state honor.

He’s also considering Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Georgetown, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.