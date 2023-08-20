KU freshman offensive lineman, once committed to Baylor, thrilled to be a Jayhawk

Devin Neal, who elected to stay home and play football at the University of Kansas after starring at running back for Lawrence High School, followed the progress — and recruiting saga — of another local prep sensation over the past few years.

“Oh yeah, I mean 100%. How could I not?” said Neal, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound preseason first-team All-Big 12 selection, asked if the past few seasons he knew of highly-sought-after three-star offensive lineman Calvin Clements of Lawrence’s Free State High School.

“I was one of the guys that was always in his ear trying to get him to flip from Baylor to Kansas. Obviously we achieved that. It’s really exciting to see his process and see him grow as well,” Neal added in a KU football media day interview with The Star.

Clements, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound tackle, initially committed to play football at Baylor on June 30, 2022. He chose the Bears over KU, Kansas State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Nebraska and others.

After some serious soul-searching, Clements decommitted from BU on Dec. 6, 2022, and promptly committed to KU on Dec. 7.

That was just the start of his KU football journey.

Clements enrolled at KU last winter

Clements left Free State for KU early — in January — thus he has been around the Jayhawk program long enough to deduce he made the right decision to stay close to home and follow in the footsteps of Neal and other locals who have competed for Kansas.

“I am super blessed to have reassurance of my decision being a good one,” Clements said in an interview with The Star. “It was tough in the moment figuring out where I wanted to be. I knew God was going to put me in a place where I could thrive. I’m happy where I’m at. I’ve been taking big strides. I’m thankful for all this.”

He said he’s been “super happy for having the community around me and feeling their presence and their support. It’s an awesome feeling, seeing my family and seeing my friends that live in the same area I play football for. I’m super happy to be here.”

Of course there were some tough moments moving over from high school to college in January.

He took part in KU spring football drills.

“I remember my first practice in spring ball, it was like shell shock. It was pretty crazy. It’s a whole new speed. Everybody plays so much faster,” Clements said. “All they (teammates and coaches) have done is gotten me better. I’m thankful for having those guys that I can really get better from being around.”

Will he redshirt as a true freshman?

Clements said the current plan is for him to redshirt his freshman season — “being able to save that eligibility,” he said — but he’s open to playing if that’s what the coaches want.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels faced a similar situation early in his own KU career. His redshirt was pulled midway through the season.

“Whatever they think is best for me, I trust that,” Clements said.

It sounds as if he’s holding his own during preseason camp.

“He’s doing fantastic,” Neal said. “Obviously he’s learning on the job. That’s the process for a freshman. It’s big-boy football now, especially up front. He is adjusting to the speed of the game as well. I’m super impressed with how he’s going about it.

“I think he’s going to be one of those guys that’s going to be on the field really early,” Neal added. “He has a big group of guys (in the offensive line room) to look up to as well. It’s a really impressive group. I just think you’ve got to stay humble and recognize your own process.

“He needs to find the things he needs to get better at each and every day, focus on that, hone in on that, stay in the coach’s ear, ask him questions about what you need to get better at.”

Offensive line coach likes what he’s seen

The man in charge of the offensive linemen, Scott Fuchs, spoke in glowing terms of Clements after a recent practice in a group session with media.

“I think he’s done a really good job as a freshman. He obviously came in early. That helped out quite a bit just understanding what’s going on,” Fuchs said.

“There are things technically (to work on): playing lower, getting stronger. He’s a very big person, though. He’ll be a good offensive lineman.”

Fuchs continued.

“One of my favorite things about him: He has a lot of composure to himself,” Fuchs said. “He’s never too high, never too low. He understands he’s out here to get better, to work. It’s not going to overwhelm him. That’s been good to see.”

For a player as physically imposing as Clements, “he moves really well,” Fuchs said. “Calvin’s a pretty mature kid too. … He doesn’t panic. He’s out there practicing to play football.”

KU head coach Lance Leipold, who has five Lawrence natives on the roster in Neal, Clements, sophomore linebacker Cole Mondi, freshman defensive end Jaydon Brittingham and freshman defensive lineman Lance Bassett (as well as freshman tight end Jaden Hamm of nearby Eudora), said of Clements recently: “Calvin Clements continues to get better There’s been some days that have been tough sometimes, but for a true freshman when he’s going against first-unit guys, there’s nothing better than on-the-job training.”

He’s holding his own during drills

Clements said he believes preseason camp has been going well after his initial taste of college football during spring practice.

“I’d say my first practices I’ve been really focused on how I can get better each day, getting that 1% each day,” Clements said. “There are so many things I can clean up because obviously it’s a whole new world coming into college football from where I was at in high school. The focus (is) on every day doing the little things right, making sure I put focus into each and every thing, learning the playbook, things like that.”

It helps that he has a strong support system in town led by mom Lindsay and dad Tyler. Tyler works as a youth minister and also leads worship at Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lawrence.

Tyler has been at Grace since 2005 after working one year in Nashville, Tennessee, where Calvin was born. Clements also has three siblings.

“He was in a Christian rock band,” Clements said. “That’s why we were in Nashville. We came back and he’s been there (at Grace) 18 years. I enjoy watching him (at church). I’m blessed to have him around. He’s always been in my corner.”

He feels the support of Lawrence natives

A lot of locals have been in Calvin Clements’ corner, even after choosing Baylor.

“I definitely felt a bit of momentum behind the people rallying when I decided to stay at home,” Clements said. “I never really felt any sort of pressure or hate in the decision to leave Lawrence, but now that I’ve decided to stay I feel the momentum. I’m happy being around Lawrence, my family and the people I grew up with.”

Clements says he’s looking forward to an exciting freshman season whether he redshirts or not.

“I think we have a really good group of older guys in the room,” Clements said. “Those vets have been able to help me a lot. I talk to Bryce Cabeldue (junior lineman) a lot, because he’s been here a few years at the tackle position. Puni (Dominick, senior OL) is a veteran guy who has played guard and everything. He’s been able to give me pointers.

“I’m learning a lot every day. I’d say I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in (going through) the dog days of fall camp.”

The Jayhawks, who have been practicing the past couple weeks, open the season against Missouri State at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.